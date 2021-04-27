Recycled PET FDY Yarn Market Size, Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2027 | Unifi, Patagonia, Patrick Yarn Mill

“
The report titled Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Recycled PET FDY Yarn report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Recycled PET FDY Yarn report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Unifi, Patagonia, Patrick Yarn Mill, Ecological Textiles, Haksa Tekstil, Filatures Du Parc, Radici Partecipazioni SpA, APM INDUSTRIES, Pashupati Polytex, HYOSUNG, Nilit, LIBOLON, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Haili Group, Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech, Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials, Shandong Grand New Material Technology, Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre, Zhonglang Group, Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber
Market Segmentation by Product: White Yarn
Black Yarn
Market Segmentation by Application: Clothing
Home Textile
Other
The Recycled PET FDY Yarn Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Recycled PET FDY Yarn market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Recycled PET FDY Yarn industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market?
Table of Contents:
1 Recycled PET FDY Yarn Market Overview
1.1 Recycled PET FDY Yarn Product Overview
1.2 Recycled PET FDY Yarn Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 White Yarn
1.2.2 Black Yarn
1.3 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Recycled PET FDY Yarn Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Recycled PET FDY Yarn Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Recycled PET FDY Yarn Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Recycled PET FDY Yarn Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Recycled PET FDY Yarn Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Recycled PET FDY Yarn as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Recycled PET FDY Yarn Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Recycled PET FDY Yarn Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Recycled PET FDY Yarn Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn by Application
4.1 Recycled PET FDY Yarn Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Clothing
4.1.2 Home Textile
4.1.3 Other
4.2 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Recycled PET FDY Yarn by Country
5.1 North America Recycled PET FDY Yarn Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Recycled PET FDY Yarn Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Recycled PET FDY Yarn by Country
6.1 Europe Recycled PET FDY Yarn Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Recycled PET FDY Yarn Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET FDY Yarn by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET FDY Yarn Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET FDY Yarn Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Recycled PET FDY Yarn by Country
8.1 Latin America Recycled PET FDY Yarn Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Recycled PET FDY Yarn Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET FDY Yarn by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET FDY Yarn Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET FDY Yarn Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Recycled PET FDY Yarn Business
10.1 Unifi
10.1.1 Unifi Corporation Information
10.1.2 Unifi Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Unifi Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Unifi Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.1.5 Unifi Recent Development
10.2 Patagonia
10.2.1 Patagonia Corporation Information
10.2.2 Patagonia Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Patagonia Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Unifi Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.2.5 Patagonia Recent Development
10.3 Patrick Yarn Mill
10.3.1 Patrick Yarn Mill Corporation Information
10.3.2 Patrick Yarn Mill Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Patrick Yarn Mill Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Patrick Yarn Mill Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.3.5 Patrick Yarn Mill Recent Development
10.4 Ecological Textiles
10.4.1 Ecological Textiles Corporation Information
10.4.2 Ecological Textiles Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Ecological Textiles Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Ecological Textiles Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.4.5 Ecological Textiles Recent Development
10.5 Haksa Tekstil
10.5.1 Haksa Tekstil Corporation Information
10.5.2 Haksa Tekstil Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Haksa Tekstil Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Haksa Tekstil Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.5.5 Haksa Tekstil Recent Development
10.6 Filatures Du Parc
10.6.1 Filatures Du Parc Corporation Information
10.6.2 Filatures Du Parc Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Filatures Du Parc Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Filatures Du Parc Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.6.5 Filatures Du Parc Recent Development
10.7 Radici Partecipazioni SpA
10.7.1 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Corporation Information
10.7.2 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.7.5 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Recent Development
10.8 APM INDUSTRIES
10.8.1 APM INDUSTRIES Corporation Information
10.8.2 APM INDUSTRIES Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 APM INDUSTRIES Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 APM INDUSTRIES Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.8.5 APM INDUSTRIES Recent Development
10.9 Pashupati Polytex
10.9.1 Pashupati Polytex Corporation Information
10.9.2 Pashupati Polytex Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Pashupati Polytex Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Pashupati Polytex Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.9.5 Pashupati Polytex Recent Development
10.10 HYOSUNG
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Recycled PET FDY Yarn Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 HYOSUNG Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 HYOSUNG Recent Development
10.11 Nilit
10.11.1 Nilit Corporation Information
10.11.2 Nilit Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Nilit Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Nilit Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.11.5 Nilit Recent Development
10.12 LIBOLON
10.12.1 LIBOLON Corporation Information
10.12.2 LIBOLON Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 LIBOLON Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 LIBOLON Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.12.5 LIBOLON Recent Development
10.13 Far Eastern New Century Corporation
10.13.1 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Corporation Information
10.13.2 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.13.5 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recent Development
10.14 Haili Group
10.14.1 Haili Group Corporation Information
10.14.2 Haili Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Haili Group Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Haili Group Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.14.5 Haili Group Recent Development
10.15 Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber
10.15.1 Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber Corporation Information
10.15.2 Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.15.5 Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber Recent Development
10.16 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech
10.16.1 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Corporation Information
10.16.2 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.16.5 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recent Development
10.17 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials
10.17.1 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Corporation Information
10.17.2 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.17.5 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recent Development
10.18 Shandong Grand New Material Technology
10.18.1 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Corporation Information
10.18.2 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.18.5 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Recent Development
10.19 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre
10.19.1 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Corporation Information
10.19.2 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.19.5 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Recent Development
10.20 Zhonglang Group
10.20.1 Zhonglang Group Corporation Information
10.20.2 Zhonglang Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Zhonglang Group Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Zhonglang Group Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.20.5 Zhonglang Group Recent Development
10.21 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber
10.21.1 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Corporation Information
10.21.2 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recycled PET FDY Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recycled PET FDY Yarn Products Offered
10.21.5 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Recycled PET FDY Yarn Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Recycled PET FDY Yarn Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Recycled PET FDY Yarn Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Recycled PET FDY Yarn Distributors
12.3 Recycled PET FDY Yarn Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
”