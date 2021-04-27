Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | ExxonMobil Chemical, HEXPOL TPE, Elastron Kimya

“

The report titled Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ExxonMobil Chemical, HEXPOL TPE, Elastron Kimya, LCY GROUP, Juteman, Mitsui Chemicals, FM plastics, RTP Company, Mexichem Specialty Compounds, SO.F.TER. GROUP, Zeon Chemicals, Zylog, Kin Join, Prime Technic, GAINSHINE, Synotech Polymers

Market Segmentation by Product: Injection Molding Grade

Blowing Injection Grade

Extrusion Grade

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile

Building materials

Appliance parts

Sporting goods

Consumer goods



The Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Market Overview

1.1 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Product Overview

1.2 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Injection Molding Grade

1.2.2 Blowing Injection Grade

1.2.3 Extrusion Grade

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) by Application

4.1 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automobile

4.1.2 Building materials

4.1.3 Appliance parts

4.1.4 Sporting goods

4.1.5 Consumer goods

4.2 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) by Country

5.1 North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) by Country

6.1 Europe Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) by Country

8.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Business

10.1 ExxonMobil Chemical

10.1.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information

10.1.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Products Offered

10.1.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Recent Development

10.2 HEXPOL TPE

10.2.1 HEXPOL TPE Corporation Information

10.2.2 HEXPOL TPE Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 HEXPOL TPE Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Products Offered

10.2.5 HEXPOL TPE Recent Development

10.3 Elastron Kimya

10.3.1 Elastron Kimya Corporation Information

10.3.2 Elastron Kimya Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Elastron Kimya Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Elastron Kimya Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Products Offered

10.3.5 Elastron Kimya Recent Development

10.4 LCY GROUP

10.4.1 LCY GROUP Corporation Information

10.4.2 LCY GROUP Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 LCY GROUP Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 LCY GROUP Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Products Offered

10.4.5 LCY GROUP Recent Development

10.5 Juteman

10.5.1 Juteman Corporation Information

10.5.2 Juteman Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Juteman Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Juteman Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Products Offered

10.5.5 Juteman Recent Development

10.6 Mitsui Chemicals

10.6.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mitsui Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mitsui Chemicals Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mitsui Chemicals Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Products Offered

10.6.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

10.7 FM plastics

10.7.1 FM plastics Corporation Information

10.7.2 FM plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 FM plastics Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 FM plastics Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Products Offered

10.7.5 FM plastics Recent Development

10.8 RTP Company

10.8.1 RTP Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 RTP Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 RTP Company Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 RTP Company Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Products Offered

10.8.5 RTP Company Recent Development

10.9 Mexichem Specialty Compounds

10.9.1 Mexichem Specialty Compounds Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mexichem Specialty Compounds Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Mexichem Specialty Compounds Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Mexichem Specialty Compounds Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Products Offered

10.9.5 Mexichem Specialty Compounds Recent Development

10.10 SO.F.TER. GROUP

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SO.F.TER. GROUP Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SO.F.TER. GROUP Recent Development

10.11 Zeon Chemicals

10.11.1 Zeon Chemicals Corporation Information

10.11.2 Zeon Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Zeon Chemicals Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Zeon Chemicals Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Products Offered

10.11.5 Zeon Chemicals Recent Development

10.12 Zylog

10.12.1 Zylog Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zylog Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Zylog Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Zylog Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Products Offered

10.12.5 Zylog Recent Development

10.13 Kin Join

10.13.1 Kin Join Corporation Information

10.13.2 Kin Join Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Kin Join Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Kin Join Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Products Offered

10.13.5 Kin Join Recent Development

10.14 Prime Technic

10.14.1 Prime Technic Corporation Information

10.14.2 Prime Technic Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Prime Technic Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Prime Technic Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Products Offered

10.14.5 Prime Technic Recent Development

10.15 GAINSHINE

10.15.1 GAINSHINE Corporation Information

10.15.2 GAINSHINE Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 GAINSHINE Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 GAINSHINE Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Products Offered

10.15.5 GAINSHINE Recent Development

10.16 Synotech Polymers

10.16.1 Synotech Polymers Corporation Information

10.16.2 Synotech Polymers Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Synotech Polymers Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Synotech Polymers Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Products Offered

10.16.5 Synotech Polymers Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Distributors

12.3 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate（TPV) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

