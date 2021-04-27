PACS and RIS  Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | McKesson, General Electric, Fujifilm Holdings

The insight Partners Research has recently added a concise research on the Global PACS and RIS Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027. A reliable Global PACS and RIS Market report contains market data that can be relatively essential when it comes to dominate in the industry or make a mark in the market as a new emergent. It also strategically analyses the growth trends and future prospects. Moreover, this winning market report also provides strategic profiling of top players in the industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. The report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. A wide-ranging research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector.

Unlock new opportunities in Global PACS and RIS Market ; the latest release from The Insight partners Research highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

The North America PACS and RIS market is expected to reach US$ 2,059.67 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,107.50 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019-2027.

Request for sample Report Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006661/

Key Market Competitors: Global PACS and RIS Market

McKesson Corporation, General Electric, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Cerner Corporation, IBM, Novarad, Agfa-Gevaert Group, INFINITT Healthcare

PACS during the previous years were expensive; also, the software has evolved significantly during recent years. The PACS systems available are mostly cloud-based, enabling flexible access to images. Also, cloud-based PACS have various copies of your data stored, which are also prevented by unethical attacks. Also, modern PACS are available at a much affordable price as compared to its older versions. Pricing highly varies based on various parameters such as volume or studies, size of the practice, and particular integrations needed. However, an on-site PACS 1,000 studies a month costs not less than $10,000 with annual maintenance as well as support fees of $2,000. However, a cloud-based PACS would cost more compared to on-site one. Ideally, the price of the software is almost $1,500 per month, excluding the initial setup and an internet capable viewing station or personal computer. Five years of cloud and support for a practice of this size costs approximately $90,000. However, during recent years, the cost of a terabyte of disk storage, capable of storing about 10,000 MRI studies was around $1,240 during the year 2006, however, at present, the storage costs have reduced to almost $20. The availability of PACS at an affordable rate as compared to the previous versions is expected to fuel the growth of the PACS and RIS market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of PACS and RIS market outlook in the developed and emerging markets The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

To comprehend Global PACS and RIS market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide PACS and RIS market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Purchase Full Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006661/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]