Global Solar Farm Market to Garner $261.0 Billion by 2026, Reported by Allied Market Research

A manager at AMR highlighted that the global solar farm market in Europe is expected to showcase growth at the highest rate from 2020 to 2027, due to rise in government initiatives for rapid adoption and distribution of solar lighting systems.

Allied Market Research published a research report on the solar farm market. The research states that the global solar farm market $61.4 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $261.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2020 to 2027. The research provides in-depth information regarding market dynamics, top investment pockets, major segments, and competitive scenarios for new market entrants, major market players, investors, and shareholders.

The manager of Energy and Power at Allied Market Research, said, “The global solar farm market in Europe at the highest rate due to surge in production of solar energy and rise in construction activities that led to installation of BIPV systems to generate electricity. In addition, the implementation of strict environmental regulations to minimize carbon emission supplemented the market growth in the region.”

The report offers insights on drivers, restraints, and opportunities to aid market players in formulate growth strategies and capitalize on opportunities. The supportive government regulations for use of photovoltaic technology are the prime reason behind the market growth. However, the high cost of installation hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for renewable energy presents opens lucrative opportunities in the future.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the solar farm market globally. The report is crucial for investors, new entrants, and market players to formulate business strategies as per the current scenario and improve the business model for the coming years. The Covid-19 pandemic has presented huge challenges such as production capacity and disruption of the supply chain. The shortage of raw materials has created a supply-demand gap in the market. The economic uncertainty caused due to the prolonged pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of several solar farm projects.

The report provides a comprehensive segmentation of the global solar farm market on the basis oftype, end-user industry, and region. This analysis is vital for market players to understand the largest revenue gathering segments and fastest-growing segments during the forecast period.

By type, the distributed generation segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. However, the utility-scale segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for around half of the market.

By end-user industry, the commercial segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to around three-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the market across Europe is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. The major market players of the global solar farm market are studied in the report such as Trina Solar, Sharp Corporation, TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd., First Solar, Inc., BrightSource Energy, Inc., Shenzhen Topray Solar Co. Ltd., and JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd.

