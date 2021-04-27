Telehandlers Market Business Overview and Global Development Trends 2026 | By Industry Analysis

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Telehandlers Market by Height and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global telehandlers market size was valued at $5,433.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $7,821.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. A telehandler, also known as a telescopic handler, is a vehicle with a telescopic boom, fitted with various lifting accessories. The growth in investments in development of telehandlers by manufacturers has encouraged fleet owners and rental companies to adopt this equipment. In addition, reduction in the utilization of heavy equipment decreases capital investments and maintenance costs for rental companies and fleet owners.

Major Key Players of the Telehandlers Market are:

Wacker Neuson SE,

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Liebherr Group

Manitou Group

J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Linamar Corporation

Caterpillar

CNH Industrial

Oshkosh Corporation

Global Telehandlers Market Segments

By Height

Less than 50 ft

50 ft & more

By End-user

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Telehandlers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Telehandlers market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Telehandlers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Telehandlers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Telehandlers market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Telehandlers market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Telehandlers market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telehandlers Market Size

2.2 Telehandlers Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telehandlers Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Telehandlers Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Telehandlers Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Telehandlers Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Telehandlers Sales by Product

4.2 Global Telehandlers Revenue by Product

4.3 Telehandlers Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Telehandlers Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Telehandlers industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

