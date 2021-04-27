Cranes Market Analysis, Growth, Research, Types, Regions and Demands 2027 | Impacts of COVID-19

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cranes Market by Type, Mobility, and Business Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global cranes market size is expected to reach $41.2 billion in 2027 from $33.6 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 49.3% share of the global cranes market.

Cranes are material handling equipment utilized in construction, manufacturing, marine, and other industries. Cranes are used for lifting and transporting heavy goods with the help of hoisting mechanism equipped with hoist ropes, wire ropes, chains, or sheeves. Furthermore, they are available in various types, including overhead travelling cranes, girder cranes, bridge cranes, crawler cranes, pedestal jib cranes, and others.

Major Key Players of the Cranes Market are:

Cargotec Corporation, Kito Corporation, Konecranes Plc, Liebherr-International AG, Manitowoc Company, Inc., SANY Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corporation, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Major Types of Cranes covered are:

Overhead Travelling Cranes

Transporter Cranes, Gantry Cranes, & Bridge Cranes

Tower cranes and portal or pedestal jib cranes

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Cranes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Cranes market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Cranes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Cranes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Cranes market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Cranes market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Cranes market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cranes Market Size

2.2 Cranes Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cranes Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cranes Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cranes Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cranes Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cranes Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cranes Revenue by Product

4.3 Cranes Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cranes Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Cranes industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

