Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market to Grow Notably Owing to Increasing Cases of Foot Ulcer among Diabetics,says Fortune Business Insights™

The global "diabetic foot ulcer treatment market" size is projected to showcase remarkable growth on account of the increasing prevalence of diabetes followed by a foot ulcer. A diabetic foot ulcer is an open wound occurring in the sole of the feet of a diabetic person and requires immediate pressure, off-loading, infection control, and vasculature to heal. The value of the market was USD 7.03 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.05 billion by the end of 2027. The market is presumed to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Adoption of Extracellular Matrix Proteins to Propel Growth

A rise in the geriatric population and their vulnerability to various chronic diseases stand as the key drivers for promoting the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market growth. This, coupled with the increasing adoption of novel wound care devices, is aiding in the expansion of the market. Additionally, a rise in the availability of treatment option for diabetic foot ulcer is likely to augment the market growth in the coming years.

On the contrary, factors such as high cost of the advanced wound care therapies and devices and the lack of reimbursement policies may cause hindrance to the market growth in the coming years. Despite this, the advent and the increasing popularity ofextracellular matrix proteins, bioengineered skin substitutes, and others are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market for DFU treatment in the coming years.

Segment:

Wound Care Dressings Segment Bagged Major Share Owing to Cost-efficiency

Based on segmentation by product, the wound care dressings segment earned 42.7% diabetic foot ulcer treatment market share in 2019 and emerged dominant. This is owing to the cost-efficiency of these treatment procedures, less time taken to heal the wounds, and the overall exudate management.

Major Share Held by North America Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Diabetic Foot ulcer

Geographically, North America emerged dominant in the market for diabetic foot ulcer treatment, with a revenue of USD 2.79 billion generated in 2019. This is accountable to the

presence of a well-established healthcare sector, increasing prevalence of the disease, and the growing launch of advanced solutions for wound care in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a rapid pace in the forecast duration owing to the improving medical infrastructure and development, a rise in the diabetic population, and the increasing cases of foot ulcer among them.

