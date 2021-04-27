Dust Extractor Market Latest Trend, Growth Rate And Application Scope | Fortune Business Insights

The rapid rise in air pollution levels will be one of the central forces driving the growth of the global dust extractors market size in the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 90% of the global population breathes polluted air, with air pollution killing around 7 million people around the world every year. This pollution results in the release of Particulate Matter (PM) or dust particles which are 30 times smaller than the width of a human hair. The US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) states that PM2.5 particles are toxic as they contain black carbon and sulfate. These particles can also deposit themselves in the lungs and can also enter the bloodstream, which can prove lethal to human health. This will be one of the dominating dust extractors market trends as increasing air pollution globally will spike the demand for dust collectors.

Key Industry Developments:

August 2019: Parker Hannifin Corporation received a new patent for its self-contained mist collector, SmogHog SHM, which also boasts state-of-the-art technology for removing particulate matter and a long filter life. The device is designed to be used in the metalworking industry and claims removing 99% of pollutants.

Parker Hannifin Corporation received a new patent for its self-contained mist collector, SmogHog SHM, which also boasts state-of-the-art technology for removing particulate matter and a long filter life. The device is designed to be used in the metalworking industry and claims removing 99% of pollutants. March 2017: Bosch launched its extra-powerful dust extractors, the GAS 18V-10 series, for professionals. These extractors have 18 volts of power and has a longer maximum suction power. Moreover, the machine deposits dust more slowly on the filter, helping it last longer than other devices.

Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Dust Extractors Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Wet Dust Extractors, Dry Dust Extractors), By Components (Blower, Dust Filter, Filter Cleaning), By Industry (Chemical, Powder, Wooden, Construction, Pharmaceutical, Others (Textiles, Mining, etc.)), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027”, shares a comprehensive overview of the general industry outlook that will shape the future of this burgeoning market. Besides this, the report also provides an in-depth analysis of the various factors, plausible trends, future prospects, and the regional and competitive dynamics that are likely to influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

North America to Register Robust Growth; Asia-Pacific to Lead the Pack

Among regions, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the dust extractors market share as industrial activities gather traction in China and India. Furthermore, stronger worker protection regulations in these countries will accelerate the adoption of these devices during the forecast period. In North America, the market will be driven by the stringent government regulations regarding emission standards through legislations such as the Clean Air Act. Growing private investment in developing advanced air filtration systems will be the key growth propeller for this market in Europe.

New-age Product Offerings to Intensify Competition

According to the dust extractors market forecast of Fortune Business Insights, major companies in this market are intensely focusing on developing novel products in an effort to entrench their position. Issuing of patents to innovative products will further encourage players to invest in R&D activities and come out with advanced dust extractor and collector systems.

