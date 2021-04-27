Yogurt Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2026 | Danone, Nestle, Parmalat S.p.A., Yakult, Chobani LLC, Yoplait

The global yogurt market was valued at $77,679 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $107,209 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023. Yogurt is a low calorie, low sugar, and digestive food product made from whole, low fat, or skimmed milk. This product is also manufactured in the form of non-dairy delicacies under the name of coconut yogurt and soy yogurt.

Some of the key players of Yogurt Market:

Danone

Nestle

Parmalat S.p.A.

Yakult

Chobani LLC

Yoplait

Arla Foods

Meller

Britannia Industries Limited

The Global Yogurt Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Yogurt market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Yogurt market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Yogurt Market Size

2.2 Yogurt Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Yogurt Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Yogurt Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Yogurt Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Yogurt Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Yogurt Sales by Product

4.2 Global Yogurt Revenue by Product

4.3 Yogurt Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Yogurt Breakdown Data by End User

