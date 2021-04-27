Check this too

The global “Organic Planting Seeds Market” is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Organic Planting Seeds Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Field Crop Seed, Vegetable Seed, Fruit Seed, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028”. Additionally, the report provides:

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing world population According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Organic Planting Seeds Market growth.

Increasing need to narrow food security gaps Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Organic Planting Seeds Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Organic Planting Seeds Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Major Segments includes:

By Type

Field Crop Seed

Vegetable Seed

Fruit Seed

Others

By Geography

Competitive Landscape:

Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key players covered in the Organic Planting Seeds Market report include

Seeds of Change Inc.,

Vitalis Organic Seeds,

Fedco Seeds,

Seed Savers Exchange,

Wild Garden Seeds,

Johnny’s Selected Seeds,

Maas Plant,

Arnica Kwekerij,

Fleuren,

Southern Exposure Seed Exchange, and Others.

Regional Dynamics:

This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Organic Planting Seeds Market share during the forecast period

Major Table of Content for Organic Planting Seeds Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Organic Planting Seeds Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 North America Organic Planting Seeds Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Europe Organic Planting Seeds Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Asia Pacific Organic Planting Seeds Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Middle East and Africa Organic Planting Seeds Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Latin America Organic Planting Seeds Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

