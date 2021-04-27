Coated Fertilizers Market Size, Future Trends, Growth, Demand, Share, Analysis by Outlook 2027

The global Coated Fertilizers Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Coated Fertilizers Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Polymer-Coated Fertilizers, Sulfur-coated Fertilizers, Others), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds and Pulses, Turf and Ornaments, Fruits and Vegetables, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Additionally, the report provides:

Meticulous research into the market drivers, trends, factors, and restraints;

Detailed assessment of the market segments;

360-degree analysis of overall industry outlook;

Projections of future prospects of the market; and

In-depth evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics characterizing the market.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing world population According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Coated Fertilizers Market growth.

Increasing need to narrow food security gaps Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Coated Fertilizers Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Coated Fertilizers Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Major Segments includes:

By Type

Polymer-Coated Fertilizers

Sulfur-coated Fertilizers

Others (Polymer and Sulphur Coated Fertilizers, and Others)

By Crop Type

Cereals

Oilseeds and Pulses

Turf and Ornaments

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

By Geography

Competitive Landscape:

Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key players covered in the Coated Fertilizers Market report include

COMPO EXPERT,

Nufarm Ltd.,

The Mosaic Company,

Yara International ASA,

Israel Chemicals Ltd.,

ScottsMiracle-Gro,

Nutrien Ltd.,

Koch Industries,

Helena Chemical,

Haifa Chemicals,

The Andersons Inc.,

Kingenta, and Others.

Regional Dynamics:

This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Coated Fertilizers Market share during the forecast period

Major Table of Content for Coated Fertilizers Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Coated Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 North America Coated Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Europe Coated Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Asia Pacific Coated Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Middle East and Africa Coated Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Latin America Coated Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

