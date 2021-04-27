Casual Shirts Market Size, Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2027 | Roadster, Tommy Hilfiger, Flying Machine

“
The report titled Global Casual Shirts Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Casual Shirts market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Casual Shirts market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Casual Shirts market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Casual Shirts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Casual Shirts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Casual Shirts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Casual Shirts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Casual Shirts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Casual Shirts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Casual Shirts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Casual Shirts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Roadster, Tommy Hilfiger, Flying Machine, Pepe Jeans, Wills Lifestyle, Peter England, John Players, Blue Saint, Blackberrys, United Colors of Benetton, Allen Solly, Arrow, Raymond, Louis Philippe, Park Avenue, Van Heusen
Market Segmentation by Product: T-Shirts
Polo Shirts
Dress Shirts
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Men
Women
The Casual Shirts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Casual Shirts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Casual Shirts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Casual Shirts market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Casual Shirts industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Casual Shirts market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Casual Shirts market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Casual Shirts market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Casual Shirts Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 T-Shirts
1.2.3 Polo Shirts
1.2.4 Dress Shirts
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Casual Shirts Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Men
1.3.3 Women
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Casual Shirts Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Casual Shirts Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Casual Shirts Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Casual Shirts Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Casual Shirts Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Casual Shirts Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Casual Shirts Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Casual Shirts Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Casual Shirts Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Casual Shirts Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Casual Shirts Industry Trends
2.5.1 Casual Shirts Market Trends
2.5.2 Casual Shirts Market Drivers
2.5.3 Casual Shirts Market Challenges
2.5.4 Casual Shirts Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Casual Shirts Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Casual Shirts Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Casual Shirts Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Casual Shirts Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Casual Shirts by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Casual Shirts Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Casual Shirts Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Casual Shirts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Casual Shirts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Casual Shirts as of 2020)
3.4 Global Casual Shirts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Casual Shirts Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Casual Shirts Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Casual Shirts Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Casual Shirts Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Casual Shirts Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Casual Shirts Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Casual Shirts Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Casual Shirts Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Casual Shirts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Casual Shirts Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Casual Shirts Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Casual Shirts Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Casual Shirts Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Casual Shirts Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Casual Shirts Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Casual Shirts Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Casual Shirts Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Casual Shirts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Casual Shirts Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Casual Shirts Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Casual Shirts Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Casual Shirts Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Casual Shirts Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Casual Shirts Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Casual Shirts Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Casual Shirts Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Casual Shirts Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Casual Shirts Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Casual Shirts Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Casual Shirts Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Casual Shirts Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Casual Shirts Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Casual Shirts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Casual Shirts Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Casual Shirts Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Casual Shirts Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Casual Shirts Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Casual Shirts Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Casual Shirts Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Casual Shirts Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Casual Shirts Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Casual Shirts Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Casual Shirts Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Casual Shirts Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Casual Shirts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Casual Shirts Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Casual Shirts Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Casual Shirts Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Casual Shirts Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Casual Shirts Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Casual Shirts Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Casual Shirts Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Casual Shirts Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Casual Shirts Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Casual Shirts Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Casual Shirts Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Casual Shirts Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Casual Shirts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Shirts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Roadster
11.1.1 Roadster Corporation Information
11.1.2 Roadster Overview
11.1.3 Roadster Casual Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Roadster Casual Shirts Products and Services
11.1.5 Roadster Casual Shirts SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Roadster Recent Developments
11.2 Tommy Hilfiger
11.2.1 Tommy Hilfiger Corporation Information
11.2.2 Tommy Hilfiger Overview
11.2.3 Tommy Hilfiger Casual Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Tommy Hilfiger Casual Shirts Products and Services
11.2.5 Tommy Hilfiger Casual Shirts SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Tommy Hilfiger Recent Developments
11.3 Flying Machine
11.3.1 Flying Machine Corporation Information
11.3.2 Flying Machine Overview
11.3.3 Flying Machine Casual Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Flying Machine Casual Shirts Products and Services
11.3.5 Flying Machine Casual Shirts SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Flying Machine Recent Developments
11.4 Pepe Jeans
11.4.1 Pepe Jeans Corporation Information
11.4.2 Pepe Jeans Overview
11.4.3 Pepe Jeans Casual Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Pepe Jeans Casual Shirts Products and Services
11.4.5 Pepe Jeans Casual Shirts SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Pepe Jeans Recent Developments
11.5 Wills Lifestyle
11.5.1 Wills Lifestyle Corporation Information
11.5.2 Wills Lifestyle Overview
11.5.3 Wills Lifestyle Casual Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Wills Lifestyle Casual Shirts Products and Services
11.5.5 Wills Lifestyle Casual Shirts SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Wills Lifestyle Recent Developments
11.6 Peter England
11.6.1 Peter England Corporation Information
11.6.2 Peter England Overview
11.6.3 Peter England Casual Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Peter England Casual Shirts Products and Services
11.6.5 Peter England Casual Shirts SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Peter England Recent Developments
11.7 John Players
11.7.1 John Players Corporation Information
11.7.2 John Players Overview
11.7.3 John Players Casual Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 John Players Casual Shirts Products and Services
11.7.5 John Players Casual Shirts SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 John Players Recent Developments
11.8 Blue Saint
11.8.1 Blue Saint Corporation Information
11.8.2 Blue Saint Overview
11.8.3 Blue Saint Casual Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Blue Saint Casual Shirts Products and Services
11.8.5 Blue Saint Casual Shirts SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Blue Saint Recent Developments
11.9 Blackberrys
11.9.1 Blackberrys Corporation Information
11.9.2 Blackberrys Overview
11.9.3 Blackberrys Casual Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Blackberrys Casual Shirts Products and Services
11.9.5 Blackberrys Casual Shirts SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Blackberrys Recent Developments
11.10 United Colors of Benetton
11.10.1 United Colors of Benetton Corporation Information
11.10.2 United Colors of Benetton Overview
11.10.3 United Colors of Benetton Casual Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 United Colors of Benetton Casual Shirts Products and Services
11.10.5 United Colors of Benetton Casual Shirts SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 United Colors of Benetton Recent Developments
11.11 Allen Solly
11.11.1 Allen Solly Corporation Information
11.11.2 Allen Solly Overview
11.11.3 Allen Solly Casual Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Allen Solly Casual Shirts Products and Services
11.11.5 Allen Solly Recent Developments
11.12 Arrow
11.12.1 Arrow Corporation Information
11.12.2 Arrow Overview
11.12.3 Arrow Casual Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Arrow Casual Shirts Products and Services
11.12.5 Arrow Recent Developments
11.13 Raymond
11.13.1 Raymond Corporation Information
11.13.2 Raymond Overview
11.13.3 Raymond Casual Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Raymond Casual Shirts Products and Services
11.13.5 Raymond Recent Developments
11.14 Louis Philippe
11.14.1 Louis Philippe Corporation Information
11.14.2 Louis Philippe Overview
11.14.3 Louis Philippe Casual Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Louis Philippe Casual Shirts Products and Services
11.14.5 Louis Philippe Recent Developments
11.15 Park Avenue
11.15.1 Park Avenue Corporation Information
11.15.2 Park Avenue Overview
11.15.3 Park Avenue Casual Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Park Avenue Casual Shirts Products and Services
11.15.5 Park Avenue Recent Developments
11.16 Van Heusen
11.16.1 Van Heusen Corporation Information
11.16.2 Van Heusen Overview
11.16.3 Van Heusen Casual Shirts Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Van Heusen Casual Shirts Products and Services
11.16.5 Van Heusen Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Casual Shirts Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Casual Shirts Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Casual Shirts Production Mode & Process
12.4 Casual Shirts Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Casual Shirts Sales Channels
12.4.2 Casual Shirts Distributors
12.5 Casual Shirts Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
