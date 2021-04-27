Saturating Kraft Paper Market 2021| Insights, Future Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Saturate kraft paper is a porous kraft paper with high elasticity and tear resistance that is ideal for packaging items with high strength and durability requirements. Water-repellent saturating kraft papers have emerged as a viable option for lining wooden maritime craft and wrapping a variety of export-grade components, such as car parts, engines, and industrial machined parts. Saturating kraft paper market is gaining more traction among end users due to less carbon footprints, and good air and moisture resistance

MARKET DYNAMICS

Consumer demand for higher-quality furniture is a major factor that is expected to drive growth in the saturated kraft paper market. Another factor that is likely to propel the saturating kraft paper market is the rising demand for asphalt-saturated kraft papers for siding applications and applications in the construction sector.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Saturating Kraft Paper Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the saturating kraft paper market with detailed market segmentation by grade, application and end use. The global saturating kraft paper market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading saturating kraft paper market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Grade

Unbleached

Bleached

Applications

Flooring

Partitions and Shelving

Countertops

Others

By End Use

Household

Industrial

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global saturating kraft paper market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The saturating kraft paper market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the saturating kraft paper market from both the demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the saturating kraft paper market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the saturating kraft paper market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of the business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the saturating kraft paper market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for saturating kraft paper in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the saturating kraft paper market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the saturating kraft paper market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Koktamills Oy

Onyx Papers

International Paper

WestRock Company

Mondi Group

Suyash Paper Mills Limited

Fleenor Paper Company

Fortune Paper Mills LLP

Shanghai Plastech International Trading Co., Ltd.

Nordic Paper

