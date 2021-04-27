Reclosable Films Market 2021| Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Reclosable films are films made up of various types of plastics that are used to package medical, food and pharmaceutical, personal care, and other items. Reclosable films are gaining popularity among end-users due to the advantageous product feature of multi-align closure, which allows for quick re-sealing and consumer convenience. The product has shown to be the perfect mix of flexible and rigid packaging, as well as being available in a variety of thicknesses.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rise in demand for reclosable films in a variety of applications such as food, cosmetics, and personal care products is a major driver of market expansion. The increase in flexible lidding consumption and the widespread use of reclosable lidding films by food packaging companies to print the packaging surface for brand promotion are two major factors driving the reclosable films market forward. However rise in the stringent rules and regulations by government of various countries across the globe pertaining to environmental issues is the major factor among others restraining the market growth.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Reclosable Films Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the reclosable films market with detailed market segmentation by material type, packaging type and end-use industry. The global reclosable films market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading reclosable films market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Packaging Type

Cups

Trays

Pouches & Bags

Others

End-Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global reclosable films market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The reclosable films market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the reclosable films market from both the demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the reclosable films market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the reclosable films market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of the business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the reclosable films market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for reclosable films in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the reclosable films market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the reclosable films market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

WINPAK LTD.

Coveris.

Parkside Flexibles Ltd

TCL Packaging

Amcor plc

Buergofol

Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd.

Sealed Air

Sudpack

