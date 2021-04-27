Metal Roofing Market 2021| Emerging Technologies, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A metal roof is a form of roofing that consists of metal pieces or tiles. Metal roofing is specifically designed to outlast all other roofing materials. Roofing materials are self-supporting or supported by underlying layer external layers on a building’s roof. The majority of metals are readily recyclable and can be reused in future goods.

MARKET DYNAMICS

During the forecast period, rapid urbanization, a growing construction industry, and the emergence of new products and technology are expected to drive the metal roofing market. The global metal roofing market is also being driven by an increase in demand for green construction materials and materials with low lifecycle costs, as well as government initiatives for green construction materials. The high construction and capital costs of metal roofs are expected to be a stumbling block to the market’s development.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Metal Roofing Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the metal roofing market with detailed market segmentation by metal type and application. The global metal roofing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading metal roofing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Metal Type

Steel Roofing

Copper Roofing

Aluminum Roofing

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global metal roofing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The metal roofing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the metal roofing market from both the demand and supply sides. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the metal roofing market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the metal roofing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of the business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the metal roofing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for metal roofing in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the metal roofing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the metal roofing market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd

ATAS International Inc.

Reeds Metals Inc.

Jinhu Color Aluminum Group

DECRA Roofing Systems Inc.

BlueScope Steel Limited

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

Firestone Building Products

The OmniMax International Inc

Carlisle SynTec Systems

