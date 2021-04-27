Global Airport Retailing Market: Report Forecasts The Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Business And Future Opportunity

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Airport Retailing Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Rise in disposable income, accessibility of luxury products at affordable prices, and increase in number of passengers are also expected to fuel the growth of the airport retailing market.

Upsurge in the tourism sector, affordable airfares, increased airport investment to expand retail spaces and the introduction of new terminals is expected to witness immense growth in the airport retailing market. Inclination of consumer toward a luxurious lifestyle is one of the factors that drive the growth of the airport retailing market.

Retailers and operators are expanding their e-commerce presence with the emergence of increase in demand for online services. They implement various strategies to reap the benefits of growing demand for duty-free online purchases.

Airport retailers have introduced airside stores with innovation and upgraded technology. Interactive mirrors, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality are increasingly being used to provide shoppers with ever-higher expectations of their shopping and travel experiences an immersive experience.

Regional Analysis – North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA).

The key market players profiled in the report include Lagardere Travel Retail, Baltona Duty Free, Autogrill, Regstaer Duty Free, Dufry, Gebr Heinemann, DFS Group, Hugo Boss, Levi’s, Lacoste, Le Bridge Duty Free, Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex (BSC), Duty Free Americas, and Dubai Duty Free.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• The worldwide pandemic occurrence has significantly reduced the demand for retailing at airport.

• Suspension of all passenger flights as per government guidelines which lead to loss of air traffic harms the revenue of airport retailing market as consumers are quarantined in their homes.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Direct Retailer

Department Store

Specialty Retailer

Supermarkets Airport Size Large Airport

Medium Airport

Small Airport Category Liquor & Tobacco

Perfumes &Cosmetics

Fashion & Accessories

Food & Beverages

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the airport retailing industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the airport retailing market share.

○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global airport retailing market growth scenario.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

○ The report provides a detailed airport retailing market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

