Semi-Trailer Market Forecast to 2027 – East Manufacturing Company, Fliegl Fahrzeugbau GmbH, Fontaine Trailer Company, Heil Trailer International, Hyundai Translead, Karl Kässbohrer Fahrzeugwerke GmbH, KöGEL TRAILER GMBH CO.KG, Roland Berger GmbH, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Schwarzmüller Group

A semi-trailer is a trailer which doesn’t have a front axle. Maximum portion of the large weight is supported either by a detachable front axle or a road tractor. The semi-trailer carries large freight. In the current scenario, various types of semi-trailers are used, such as freight vans, flatbeds, refrigerated vans and tank trailers.

Factor such as expansion in the cold chain industry and use of semi-trailer platooning are some of the factors responsible for driving the overall growth of the semi-trailer market. Nevertheless, the emergence of electric semi-trailer truck is expected to gain high momentum in the future and so will provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the semi-trailer market.

Major Players in the market are: East Manufacturing Company, Fliegl Fahrzeugbau GmbH, Fontaine Trailer Company, Heil Trailer International, Hyundai Translead, Karl Kässbohrer Fahrzeugwerke GmbH, KöGEL TRAILER GMBH CO.KG, Roland Berger GmbH, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Schwarzmüller Group

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Number of Axles (Less Than 3 Axles, 3 to 4 Axles, More Than 4 Axles); Type (Flatbed, Lowboy, Dry Van, Refrigerated, Tankers, Others); Tonnage (Below 25 Tons, 25 Tons and 50 Tons, 51 Tons and 100 Tons, Above 100 Tons) and Geography

