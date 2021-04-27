Adult Diapers Market is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 12.6% During The Forecast Period 2020 to 2027

According to the latest market study on “Global Adult Diapers Market to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact, Analysis and Forecast byProduct Type (Pant Type, Pad Type, Tape Type, Others); Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Convenience Store, Online, Others); End-User (Household, Hospitals, Others); and Geography”, accountedthe market was valued at US$ 11,291.4million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 32,859.2million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2019–2027. The report highlightskey driving factors and also the prominent players and their developments in the market.

Adult diaper is made to be worn by an individual whose body is bigger than that of a baby or newborn child. Grown-up diapers are commonly utilized by older individuals who are experiencing different conditions such as dementia or extreme looseness of the bowels, versatility debilitation, and incontinence. Grown-up diapers are available in various sorts, for example, cushions which are known as incontinence cushions, underwear and the diapers that take after conventional diapers utilized for youngster. Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global adult diapers market. Based on product type, the global adult diapersmarket has been segmented into pant type, pad type, tape type, and others. The pant typesegment dominated the global adult diapers market in 2018.Pant style adult diaper is the most popular diapers, which offers flexibility, and a breathable waistband, which makes it easy to use and enables air to pass, preventing rashes. It also enables the leg to pass down effortlessly, preventing side leakage, and its thin absorption sheet offers a good fit. Pant type is known for its capability to absorb huge quantities of wetness and moisture; it is made from spongy material that soaks up urinary discharge, and also feels comfortable and soft on the skin. These pant type diapers are convenient for both men and women with incontinence issues or mobility impairment. Companiesacross the world are highly focused on designing pant style diapers. For instance, Friends Diaper, an Indian company, offers premium pant style diapers for adults, designed for people who suffer from incontinence.

The increasing occurrence of incontinence and the growing elderly population are the significant factors propelling the growth of the adult diapers market.People in developing countries still live in unhygienic conditions, as they are not able to buy adult diaper products. Thus, various companies across the globe are providing cost-effective products tailored to conditions in each country and region. Further, in Japan, where population aging is significantly increasing compared to other countries, companies are looking to encourage wider endorsement and greater awareness of products in order to extend the healthy life expectancy of elderly people.

Covid-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. Increase in the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 cases has created a strain on the supplies of pharmaceutical and personal hygiene products such as sanitary napkins and adult diapers. This represents a significant opportunity for adult diaper manufacturers.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation.,Essity AB, Abena A/S, and OntexGroupandHealth Care Products, Inc. are among the well-established players present in the global adult diapers market.

The report segments the global adult diapers market as follows:

By Product Type

Pant Type

Pad Type

Tape Type

Others

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Convenience Store

Online

Others

By End-user

Household

Hospitals

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



