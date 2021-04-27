Global Body-Worn Camera Market 2020 Share, Growth, Demand, Trends, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players and Forecasts to 2027

Body-Worn Camera Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The “Global Body-Worn Camera Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The body-worn camera market report aims to provide an overview of the body-worn camera market with detailed market segmentation by type, resolution, end user, and geography. The global body-worn camera market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading body-worn camera market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Body-worn cameras are used to digitally record video and audio data. They are mostly used for surveillance purposes by police and special law enforcement agencies, and usually include a microphone, camera, battery, and data storage device that is either aboard or linked to a camera unit through a cable. It allows for the capture of evidence as well as the recording of real-time data.

Increasing use of smart gadgets in law enforcement coupled with the high demand for video footage as evidence is fueling the growth of the market. Further, integration of facial recognition technology with body-worn cameras is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Body-Worn Camera Market: Regional analysis includes:

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The report specifically highlights the Body-Worn Camera market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

The global body-worn camera market is segmented based on type, resolution, end user. Based on type, the body-worn camera market is segmented into recording, live streaming. Based on resolution, the body-worn camera market is segmented into Full HD, HD, 4K, others. Based on end user, the body-worn camera market is segmented into military, transportation, sports and leisure, others.

Body-Worn Camera Market Key Player Analysis By:

1. Axon Enterprise, Inc.

2. Panasonic Corporation

3. GoPro, Inc.

4. Transcend Information, Inc.

5. WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

6. Reveal Media Limited

7. Digital Ally, Inc.

8. Pinnacle Response, Ltd.

9. Coban Technologies, Inc.

10. Motorola Solutions

