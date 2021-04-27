Facility Management Software Global Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – Accruent, Archibus, FM:Systems, Hippo CMMS, IBM, Nuvolo, Oracle, Planon, SAP SE, Trimble

“Global Facility Management Software Industry” report provides detailed study to understand current market scenario and future aspects. The report helps to comprehend Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities along with important developments in the Facility Management Software market.

Facility management software supports the organizations in managing the complete repair and maintenance operations with a web-based panel. The software is designed and developed to help enterprises save cost and time and manage the building premises effectively and efficiently. The solution supports ensure comfort & convenience, safety, productivity, and cost-effective operations with seamless incorporation of all functionalities in real-time.

The major driver boosting the growth of facility management software market is the increasing need among facility managers to minimize day-to-day operational costs of maintaining and managing facilities. Moreover, increase in implementation of the software among mid-size enterprises is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the facility management software market.

The reports cover key developments in the Facility Management Software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Facility Management Software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Facility Management Software market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Accruent

Archibus

FM:Systems

Hippo CMMS

IBM Corporation

Nuvolo

Oracle Corporation

Planon

SAP SE

Trimble

The “Global Facility Management Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Facility Management Software market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Facility Management Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Facility Management Software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global facility management software market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment type, and end-user. Based on solution, the facility management software market is segmented as integrated workplace management system, building information modeling, facility operations and security management, facility environment management, lease accounting and real estate management, and others. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. Based on end user, the facility management software market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, transport and logistics, manufacturing, retail, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Facility Management Software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Facility Management Software Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Facility Management Software market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Facility Management Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Facility Management Software Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Facility Management Software Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Facility Management Software Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Facility Management Software Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

