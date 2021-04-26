North America Retail Execution Software Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Player and Forecasts 2027

The retail execution software market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 61.77 million in 2019 to US$ 86.58 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027

Big data analytics technology has a huge potential to transform the retail execution completely. With the adoption of big data solutions in the overall retail industry, the efficiency of distribution and production networks can be improved. With the real-time insights, customers can track their purchase orders on their devices and check the status. The integration of analytics dashboard in the retail execution software helps in tracking and evaluating the performance of retail execution agents. Further, the retail and e-commerce industry across all the regions has witnessed numerous transformations from the past few years. The growth in the industry has prompted retail execution software players to leverage big data analytics for the purpose of making smarter business decisions and earning higher profit.

Leading North America Retail Execution Software Market Players:

EdgeCG (StayinFront, Inc.)

Intelligence Retail

POPProbe

Spring Mobile Solutions, Inc.

Trax Technology Solutions Pte Ltd.

Valomnia

WINIT

XTEL (Kantar Group)

North America Retail Execution Software market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

North America Retail Execution Software Market Segmentation

North America Retail Execution Software Market – By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

North America Retail Execution Software Market – By Application

Retail Operations

Field Service Management

Mobile Forms Automation

Field Sales

Trade Promotion Management

Employee Engagement

Others

North America Retail Execution Software Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

