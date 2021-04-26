Spirulina Market 2021 By DDW The Colour House, Naturex S.A., E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited, Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd

Spirulina is among the most popular supplements across the globe. Spirulina is an organism that grows in fresh and salty water both. It contains many nutrients and antioxidants that could be beneficial for the body. It also comprises of some amounts of potassium, magnesium, and manganese and little amount of every other nutrient needed for body. It also helps in increasing the immune system of human body.

The spirulina market is likely to grow due to key driving factor such as rising demand for natural colors, growing malnutrition in the world, increased application of spirulina in cosmetics and personal care, awareness related to malnutrition and others. In addition, various encouragement and promotion of the production of spirulina by government will provide numerous opportunity in upcoming year for spirulina market.

The “Global Spirulina market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Spirulina with detailed market segmentation by application, form and geography. The global spirulina market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading the spirulina market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Cyanotech Corporation

Algenol

Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Co., Ltd

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

DIC Lifetec Co., Ltd

Sensient Technologies Corporation

DDW The Colour House

Naturex S.A.

E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited

Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd

The global spirulina market is segmented on the basis of application and form. Based on application, the market is segmented as spirulina market, cosmetic and personal care, pharmaceuticals and others. On the basis of form, the global spirulina market is segmented into powder, capsule and tablet, liquid and gelling agent.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global spirulina market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The spirulina market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Spirulina industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Spirulina Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

