Digestive Health Market to Increase Radically; Inflated Demand for Dietary Supplements to Spur Lucrative Opportunities, states Fortune Business Insights™

The global “digestive health market” size is expected to reach USD 71.95 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The growing awareness regarding the prominence of dietary supplements, probiotics, and functional will have a tremendous impact on the the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Digestive Health Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Ingredient Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Digestive Enzymes/Food Enzymes, and Others), By Product Type (Functional Foods & Beverages, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

The market size stood at USD 37.93 billion in 2019.

COVID-19 Impact:

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future. The current pandemic of Covid-19 has made a catastrophic impact on the world.

Most businesses are shut as a result of the increasing COVID-19 cases. The healthcare industry is facing shortage of medical aid as there are not enough beds to suffice the needs of the increasing number of patients. The world economy is fluctuating as most businesses are at a halt and the ones running from the vicinity of their homes are barely able to manage revenue. Special reports on various markets affected by the coronavirus pandemic are provided by Fortune Business Insights. These reports will help visualize the current situation and what strategies can be adopted to help the market gain momentum in the coming years.

Key Development :

April 2018: Sundyota Numandis, a major leader in clinically proven and safe healthcare solutions, announced its partnership with an Italian firm to launch the world’s most researched probiotic product, Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, in the Indian market.

The Report Lists the Key Players in the Market:

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Cie Gervais Danone (Paris, France)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Hansen Holding A/S (Hørsholm, Denmark)

Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, Inc (United States)

DuPont (Delaware, United States)

Other Prominent Players

