5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size, to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027| Ericsson, AT&T, Huawei

Published 26 April 2021
Complete study of the global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture market include _, Nokia, Ericsson, AT&T, Huawei, Sprint, Verizon, BT Group, Telefónica, Telstra, Vodafone, Telus, Singtel, Etisalat, Rogers
The report has classified the global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture industry.
Global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Segment By Type:
Short-Range, Wide-Range
Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Mining, Others
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
What is the growth potential of the 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture market?
TOC
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview of 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture
1.1 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Overview
1.1.1 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.3 Global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
1.4 Global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
1.5 Global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
1.6 Key Regions, 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.1 North America 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.2 Europe 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.3 Asia-Pacific 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.4 Latin America 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.5 Middle East & Africa 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Overview by Type
2.1 Global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
2.3 Global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
2.4 Short-Range
2.5 Wide-Range 3 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Overview by Application
3.1 Global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
3.3 Global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
3.4 Manufacturing
3.5 Energy and Utilities
3.6 Government
3.7 Healthcare
3.8 Transportation and Logistics
3.9 Mining
3.10 Others 4 Global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Competition Analysis by Players
4.1 Global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture as of 2019)
4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market
4.4 Global Top Players 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Headquarters and Area Served
4.5 Key Players 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Product Solution and Service
4.6 Competitive Status
4.6.1 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Concentration Rate
4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
5.1 Nokia
5.1.1 Nokia Profile
5.1.2 Nokia Main Business
5.1.3 Nokia Products, Services and Solutions
5.1.4 Nokia Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.1.5 Nokia Recent Developments
5.2 Ericsson
5.2.1 Ericsson Profile
5.2.2 Ericsson Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.2.3 Ericsson Products, Services and Solutions
5.2.4 Ericsson Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.2.5 Ericsson Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19
5.3 AT&T
5.5.1 AT&T Profile
5.3.2 AT&T Main Business
5.3.3 AT&T Products, Services and Solutions
5.3.4 AT&T Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Huawei Recent Developments
5.4 Huawei
5.4.1 Huawei Profile
5.4.2 Huawei Main Business
5.4.3 Huawei Products, Services and Solutions
5.4.4 Huawei Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.4.5 Huawei Recent Developments
5.5 Sprint
5.5.1 Sprint Profile
5.5.2 Sprint Main Business
5.5.3 Sprint Products, Services and Solutions
5.5.4 Sprint Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.5.5 Sprint Recent Developments
5.6 Verizon
5.6.1 Verizon Profile
5.6.2 Verizon Main Business
5.6.3 Verizon Products, Services and Solutions
5.6.4 Verizon Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.6.5 Verizon Recent Developments
5.7 BT Group
5.7.1 BT Group Profile
5.7.2 BT Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.7.3 BT Group Products, Services and Solutions
5.7.4 BT Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.7.5 BT Group Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19
5.8 Telefónica
5.8.1 Telefónica Profile
5.8.2 Telefónica Main Business
5.8.3 Telefónica Products, Services and Solutions
5.8.4 Telefónica Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.8.5 Telefónica Recent Developments
5.9 Telstra
5.9.1 Telstra Profile
5.9.2 Telstra Main Business
5.9.3 Telstra Products, Services and Solutions
5.9.4 Telstra Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.9.5 Telstra Recent Developments
5.10 Vodafone
5.10.1 Vodafone Profile
5.10.2 Vodafone Main Business
5.10.3 Vodafone Products, Services and Solutions
5.10.4 Vodafone Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.10.5 Vodafone Recent Developments
5.11 Telus
5.11.1 Telus Profile
5.11.2 Telus Main Business
5.11.3 Telus Products, Services and Solutions
5.11.4 Telus Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.11.5 Telus Recent Developments
5.12 Singtel
5.12.1 Singtel Profile
5.12.2 Singtel Main Business
5.12.3 Singtel Products, Services and Solutions
5.12.4 Singtel Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.12.5 Singtel Recent Developments
5.13 Etisalat
5.13.1 Etisalat Profile
5.13.2 Etisalat Main Business
5.13.3 Etisalat Products, Services and Solutions
5.13.4 Etisalat Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.13.5 Etisalat Recent Developments
5.14 Rogers
5.14.1 Rogers Profile
5.14.2 Rogers Main Business
5.14.3 Rogers Products, Services and Solutions
5.14.4 Rogers Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.14.5 Rogers Recent Developments 6 North America
6.1 North America 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size by Country
6.2 United States
6.3 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size by Country
7.2 Germany
7.3 France
7.4 U.K.
7.5 Italy
7.6 Russia
7.7 Nordic
7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size by Region
8.2 China
8.3 Japan
8.4 South Korea
8.5 Southeast Asia
8.6 India
8.7 Australia
8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size by Country
9.2 Mexico
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size by Country
10.2 Turkey
10.3 Saudi Arabia
10.4 UAE
10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Dynamics
11.1 Industry Trends
11.2 Market Drivers
11.3 Market Challenges
11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Disclaimer
13.4 Author List
