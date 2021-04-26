Pulmonary Devices Market Trending Technologies, Developments, Key Players and Forecast to 2027

The pulmonary devices market was valued at US$ 18,598.56 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 39,965.01 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%from 2020 to 2027.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Caire Inc. (Chart Industries)

Inogen Inc.

Invacare Corporation

O2 Concepts

Nidek Medical Types, Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss International

GCE Group

Besco Medical

Inova labs Inc. (ResMed)

PULMONARY DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

Pulmonary Devices Market – byType

Therapeutic Devices

Consumables and Accessories

Diagnostic Devices

Monitoring Devices

Pulmonary Devices Market – by Application

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Sleep Apnea

Asthma

Infectious Diseases

Others

Pulmonary Devices Market – by End User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers

Pulmonary or respiratory devices are used to remove mucus and secretions from the airways or the respiratory tract. These medical devices are focused on diagnosis, control, treatment, management, and evaluation of the problems associated with respiratory tract. The pulmonary devices market growth is mainly attributed to the rising number of COVID-19 cases worldwide and increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. Moreover, strategic activities by the manufacturers such as type innovation, type launches, and approvals, as well as R&D investment for advancements in ventilatorsare further expected to foster the market growthduring the forecast period. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario limitsthe growth of the market.

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis is expected to further accelerate the growth of the respiratory devices market in Europe. For instance, Apex Medical is focused towards providing CPAP ventilator solutions as COVID-19 treatment alternative as per the British Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to the patients with respiratory insufficiency. Additionally, In the United Kingdom (UK), for example, the government has asked automobile manufacturers including Ford, Honda, and Rolls-Royce to temporarily shift part of their assembly line focus from cars to developing respiratory equipment.

Geographically World Pulmonary Devices Market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and South and Central America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Pulmonary Devices Market will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Pulmonary Devices Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report.

Comprehensive overview of parent market & substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)

