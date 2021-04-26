LoRa Gateway Market Size, Forecast 2021-2027, Latest Trends and Opportunities| Gemtek, Kerlink, Multi-Tech Systems

Published 26 April 2021

Complete study of the global LoRa Gateway market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global LoRa Gateway industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on LoRa Gateway production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global LoRa Gateway industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the LoRa Gateway manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall LoRa Gateway industry.

Enquire Customization in The Report:

What is the growth potential of the LoRa Gateway market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in LoRa Gateway industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global LoRa Gateway market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global LoRa Gateway market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global LoRa Gateway market?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3350)

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of LoRa Gateway

1.1 LoRa Gateway Market Overview

1.1.1 LoRa Gateway Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global LoRa Gateway Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global LoRa Gateway Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global LoRa Gateway Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global LoRa Gateway Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, LoRa Gateway Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America LoRa Gateway Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe LoRa Gateway Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China LoRa Gateway Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific LoRa Gateway Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America LoRa Gateway Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa LoRa Gateway Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 LoRa Gateway Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global LoRa Gateway Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global LoRa Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Outdoor Gateway

2.5 Indoor Gateway 3 LoRa Gateway Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global LoRa Gateway Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global LoRa Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Industrial Automation

3.5 Home Automation

3.6 Smart Agriculture

3.7 Smart City

3.8 Asset Tracking

3.9 Others 4 Global LoRa Gateway Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global LoRa Gateway Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in LoRa Gateway as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into LoRa Gateway Market

4.4 Global Top Players LoRa Gateway Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players LoRa Gateway Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 LoRa Gateway Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Semtech

5.1.1 Semtech Profile

5.1.2 Semtech Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Semtech Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Semtech Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Semtech Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.2 Gemtek

5.2.1 Gemtek Profile

5.2.2 Gemtek Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Gemtek Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Gemtek Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Gemtek Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Kerlink

5.5.1 Kerlink Profile

5.3.2 Kerlink Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Kerlink Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Kerlink Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Multi-Tech Systems Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.4 Multi-Tech Systems

5.4.1 Multi-Tech Systems Profile

5.4.2 Multi-Tech Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Multi-Tech Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Multi-Tech Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Multi-Tech Systems Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.5 LairdTech

5.5.1 LairdTech Profile

5.5.2 LairdTech Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 LairdTech Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 LairdTech Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 LairdTech Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.6 Dapu Telecom Technology

5.6.1 Dapu Telecom Technology Profile

5.6.2 Dapu Telecom Technology Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Dapu Telecom Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Dapu Telecom Technology Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Dapu Telecom Technology Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.7 Embit

5.7.1 Embit Profile

5.7.2 Embit Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Embit Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Embit Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Embit Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Libelium

5.8.1 Libelium Profile

5.8.2 Libelium Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Libelium Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Libelium Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Libelium Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.9 Link Labs

5.9.1 Link Labs Profile

5.9.2 Link Labs Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Link Labs Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Link Labs Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Link Labs Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.10 Manthink

5.10.1 Manthink Profile

5.10.2 Manthink Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Manthink Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Manthink Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Manthink Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.11 NiceRF

5.11.1 NiceRF Profile

5.11.2 NiceRF Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 NiceRF Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 NiceRF Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 NiceRF Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.12 Nemeus

5.12.1 Nemeus Profile

5.12.2 Nemeus Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Nemeus Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Nemeus Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Nemeus Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.13 TEKTELIC Communications

5.13.1 TEKTELIC Communications Profile

5.13.2 TEKTELIC Communications Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 TEKTELIC Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 TEKTELIC Communications Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 TEKTELIC Communications Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.14 Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology

5.14.1 Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology Profile

5.14.2 Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.15 Hongdian Corporation

5.15.1 Hongdian Corporation Profile

5.15.2 Hongdian Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Hongdian Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Hongdian Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Hongdian Corporation Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.16 EUROTECH

5.16.1 EUROTECH Profile

5.16.2 EUROTECH Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 EUROTECH Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 EUROTECH Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 EUROTECH Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19 6 North America LoRa Gateway by Players and by Application

6.1 North America LoRa Gateway Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe LoRa Gateway by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe LoRa Gateway Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China LoRa Gateway by Players and by Application

8.1 China LoRa Gateway Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific LoRa Gateway by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific LoRa Gateway Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America LoRa Gateway by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America LoRa Gateway Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa LoRa Gateway by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa LoRa Gateway Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 LoRa Gateway Market Dynamics

12.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

12.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

12.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

City of Industry, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.