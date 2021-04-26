Caps & Closures Market Share, Growth Data Analysis, Size Report and Industry Forecast to 2028

The global caps & closures market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Caps & Closures Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastic, Metal, and Others), and By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration.

Rising Demand for Beverages to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

North America generated a revenue of USD 15.34 billion in 2018 and is likely to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the surge in health-conscious consumers. The rising inclination towards juices and health drinks will also aid growth in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly in the forthcoming years owing to the rising demand for beverages.

Moreover, the low production cost in China and India will create new opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.

Regional Analysis for Caps & Closures Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

