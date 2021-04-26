2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size, Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027| Verizon, China Mobile, NTT

Published 26 April 2021

Complete study of the global 2G and 3G Switch Off market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global 2G and 3G Switch Off industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on 2G and 3G Switch Off production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global 2G and 3G Switch Off industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the 2G and 3G Switch Off manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall 2G and 3G Switch Off industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global 2G and 3G Switch Off industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the 2G and 3G Switch Off market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 2G and 3G Switch Off industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global 2G and 3G Switch Off market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global 2G and 3G Switch Off market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 2G and 3G Switch Off market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of 2G and 3G Switch Off

1.1 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Overview

1.1.1 2G and 3G Switch Off Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): 2G and 3G Switch Off Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the 2G and 3G Switch Off Industry

1.7.1.1 2G and 3G Switch Off Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and 2G and 3G Switch Off Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for 2G and 3G Switch Off Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 2G

2.5 3G

2.6 4G 3 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Message

3.5 Voice

3.6 Data

3.7 Video 4 Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 2G and 3G Switch Off as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 2G and 3G Switch Off Market

4.4 Global Top Players 2G and 3G Switch Off Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players 2G and 3G Switch Off Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 AT&T

5.1.1 AT&T Profile

5.1.2 AT&T Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 AT&T Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 AT&T Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 AT&T Recent Developments

5.2 Verizon

5.2.1 Verizon Profile

5.2.2 Verizon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Verizon Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Verizon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Verizon Recent Developments

5.3 China Mobile

5.5.1 China Mobile Profile

5.3.2 China Mobile Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 China Mobile Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 China Mobile Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 NTT Recent Developments

5.4 NTT

5.4.1 NTT Profile

5.4.2 NTT Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 NTT Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 NTT Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 NTT Recent Developments

5.5 Telefonica

5.5.1 Telefonica Profile

5.5.2 Telefonica Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Telefonica Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Telefonica Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Telefonica Recent Developments

5.6 Deutsche Telekom

5.6.1 Deutsche Telekom Profile

5.6.2 Deutsche Telekom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Deutsche Telekom Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Deutsche Telekom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Developments

5.7 America Movil

5.7.1 America Movil Profile

5.7.2 America Movil Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 America Movil Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 America Movil Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 America Movil Recent Developments

5.8 Orange

5.8.1 Orange Profile

5.8.2 Orange Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Orange Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Orange Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Orange Recent Developments

5.9 China Telecom

5.9.1 China Telecom Profile

5.9.2 China Telecom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 China Telecom Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 China Telecom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 China Telecom Recent Developments

5.10 KDDI

5.10.1 KDDI Profile

5.10.2 KDDI Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 KDDI Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 KDDI Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 KDDI Recent Developments

5.11 China Unicom

5.11.1 China Unicom Profile

5.11.2 China Unicom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 China Unicom Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 China Unicom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 China Unicom Recent Developments

5.12 AIS

5.12.1 AIS Profile

5.12.2 AIS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 AIS Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 AIS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 AIS Recent Developments

5.13 T-Mobile

5.13.1 T-Mobile Profile

5.13.2 T-Mobile Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 T-Mobile Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 T-Mobile Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 T-Mobile Recent Developments

5.14 Bell Canada

5.14.1 Bell Canada Profile

5.14.2 Bell Canada Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Bell Canada Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Bell Canada Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Bell Canada Recent Developments

5.15 Telus

5.15.1 Telus Profile

5.15.2 Telus Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Telus Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Telus Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Telus Recent Developments

5.16 Telenor

5.16.1 Telenor Profile

5.16.2 Telenor Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Telenor Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Telenor Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Telenor Recent Developments

5.17 Swisscom

5.17.1 Swisscom Profile

5.17.2 Swisscom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Swisscom Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Swisscom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Swisscom Recent Developments

5.18 SK Telecom

5.18.1 SK Telecom Profile

5.18.2 SK Telecom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 SK Telecom Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 SK Telecom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 SK Telecom Recent Developments

5.19 Korea Telecom

5.19.1 Korea Telecom Profile

5.19.2 Korea Telecom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 Korea Telecom Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Korea Telecom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Korea Telecom Recent Developments 6 North America 2G and 3G Switch Off by Players and by Application

6.1 North America 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe 2G and 3G Switch Off by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China 2G and 3G Switch Off by Players and by Application

8.1 China 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific 2G and 3G Switch Off by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America 2G and 3G Switch Off by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa 2G and 3G Switch Off by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

