Wireless Mesh Network Market Size, by Product Type, End User and by Region-Trends and Forecast to 2027|ABB, Cisco Systems, Digi International

Published 26 April 2021

Complete study of the global Wireless Mesh Network market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Wireless Mesh Network industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Wireless Mesh Network production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Wireless Mesh Network industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Wireless Mesh Network manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Wireless Mesh Network industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Wireless Mesh Network industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the Wireless Mesh Network market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wireless Mesh Network industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Wireless Mesh Network market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Wireless Mesh Network market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wireless Mesh Network market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Wireless Mesh Network

1.1 Wireless Mesh Network Market Overview

1.1.1 Wireless Mesh Network Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Wireless Mesh Network Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Wireless Mesh Network Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Wireless Mesh Network Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Wireless Mesh Network Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Wireless Mesh Network Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Wireless Mesh Network Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Wireless Mesh Network Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Wireless Mesh Network Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Wireless Mesh Network Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Wireless Mesh Network Industry

1.7.1.1 Wireless Mesh Network Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Wireless Mesh Network Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Wireless Mesh Network Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Wireless Mesh Network Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Wireless Mesh Network Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Wireless Mesh Network Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Sub 1 GHz Band

2.5 2.4 GHz Band

2.6 4.9 GHz Band

2.7 5 GHz Band

2.8 Others 3 Wireless Mesh Network Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wireless Mesh Network Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wireless Mesh Network Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Hospitality

3.5 Government

3.6 Logistics

3.7 Mining

3.8 Education

3.9 Health Care

3.10 Others 4 Global Wireless Mesh Network Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wireless Mesh Network as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wireless Mesh Network Market

4.4 Global Top Players Wireless Mesh Network Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Wireless Mesh Network Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Wireless Mesh Network Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Strix Systems Incorporated

5.1.1 Strix Systems Incorporated Profile

5.1.2 Strix Systems Incorporated Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Strix Systems Incorporated Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Strix Systems Incorporated Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Strix Systems Incorporated Recent Developments

5.2 ABB

5.2.1 ABB Profile

5.2.2 ABB Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 ABB Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 ABB Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 ABB Recent Developments

5.3 Cisco Systems

5.5.1 Cisco Systems Profile

5.3.2 Cisco Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Cisco Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Digi International Recent Developments

5.4 Digi International

5.4.1 Digi International Profile

5.4.2 Digi International Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Digi International Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Digi International Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Digi International Recent Developments

5.5 Aruba Networks

5.5.1 Aruba Networks Profile

5.5.2 Aruba Networks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Aruba Networks Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Aruba Networks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Aruba Networks Recent Developments

5.6 General Dynamics Mission Systems

5.6.1 General Dynamics Mission Systems Profile

5.6.2 General Dynamics Mission Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 General Dynamics Mission Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 General Dynamics Mission Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 General Dynamics Mission Systems Recent Developments

5.7 Cambium Networks

5.7.1 Cambium Networks Profile

5.7.2 Cambium Networks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Cambium Networks Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Cambium Networks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Cambium Networks Recent Developments

5.8 Synapse Wireless

5.8.1 Synapse Wireless Profile

5.8.2 Synapse Wireless Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Synapse Wireless Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Synapse Wireless Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Synapse Wireless Recent Developments

5.9 Vigilent

5.9.1 Vigilent Profile

5.9.2 Vigilent Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Vigilent Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Vigilent Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Vigilent Recent Developments

5.10 Firetide

5.10.1 Firetide Profile

5.10.2 Firetide Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Firetide Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Firetide Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Firetide Recent Developments

5.11 Rajant Corporation

5.11.1 Rajant Corporation Profile

5.11.2 Rajant Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Rajant Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Rajant Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Rajant Corporation Recent Developments

5.12 Fluidmesh Networks

5.12.1 Fluidmesh Networks Profile

5.12.2 Fluidmesh Networks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Fluidmesh Networks Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Fluidmesh Networks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Fluidmesh Networks Recent Developments

5.13 ArrowSpan

5.13.1 ArrowSpan Profile

5.13.2 ArrowSpan Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 ArrowSpan Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 ArrowSpan Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 ArrowSpan Recent Developments

5.14 Concentris Systems

5.14.1 Concentris Systems Profile

5.14.2 Concentris Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Concentris Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Concentris Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Concentris Systems Recent Developments 6 North America Wireless Mesh Network by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Wireless Mesh Network Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Wireless Mesh Network Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Wireless Mesh Network by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Wireless Mesh Network Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Wireless Mesh Network Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Wireless Mesh Network by Players and by Application

8.1 China Wireless Mesh Network Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Wireless Mesh Network Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Wireless Mesh Network by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Wireless Mesh Network Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Wireless Mesh Network Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Wireless Mesh Network by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Wireless Mesh Network Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Wireless Mesh Network Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Wireless Mesh Network by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Wireless Mesh Network Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Wireless Mesh Network Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Wireless Mesh Network Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

