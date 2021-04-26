Marine VHF Radio Market Size,: The Next Big Innovation in 2021|Standard Horizon, Cobra, Uniden

Published 26 April 2021
Complete study of the global Marine VHF Radio market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Marine VHF Radio industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Marine VHF Radio production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Marine VHF Radio market include _, Icom Inc., Standard Horizon, Cobra, Uniden, Raymarine (FLIR Systems), Entel Group, JVCKENWOOD, Jotron, Navico, SAILOR (Satcom Global)
The report has classified the global Marine VHF Radio industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Marine VHF Radio manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Marine VHF Radio industry.
Global Marine VHF Radio Market Segment By Type:
Fixed-mount, Handheld
Fishery, Transport, Leisure and Recreation, Other
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Marine VHF Radio industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
TOC
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview of Marine VHF Radio
1.1 Marine VHF Radio Market Overview
1.1.1 Marine VHF Radio Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
1.4 Global Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
1.5 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
1.6 Key Regions Marine VHF Radio Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.1 North America Marine VHF Radio Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.2 Europe Marine VHF Radio Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.3 China Marine VHF Radio Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Marine VHF Radio Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.5 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Marine VHF Radio Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Marine VHF Radio Industry Impact
1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Marine VHF Radio Industry
1.7.1.1 Marine VHF Radio Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.7.2 Market Trends and Marine VHF Radio Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7.3.2 Proposal for Marine VHF Radio Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Marine VHF Radio Market Overview by Type
2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
2.4 Fixed-mount
2.5 Handheld 3 Marine VHF Radio Market Overview by Type
3.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
3.4 Fishery
3.5 Transport
3.6 Leisure and Recreation
3.7 Other 4 Global Marine VHF Radio Competition Analysis by Players
4.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Marine VHF Radio as of 2019)
4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Marine VHF Radio Market
4.4 Global Top Players Marine VHF Radio Headquarters and Area Served
4.5 Key Players Marine VHF Radio Product Solution and Service
4.6 Competitive Status
4.6.1 Marine VHF Radio Market Concentration Rate
4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
5.1 Icom Inc.
5.1.1 Icom Inc. Profile
5.1.2 Icom Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.1.3 Icom Inc. Products, Services and Solutions
5.1.4 Icom Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.1.5 Icom Inc. Recent Developments
5.2 Standard Horizon
5.2.1 Standard Horizon Profile
5.2.2 Standard Horizon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.2.3 Standard Horizon Products, Services and Solutions
5.2.4 Standard Horizon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.2.5 Standard Horizon Recent Developments
5.3 Cobra
5.5.1 Cobra Profile
5.3.2 Cobra Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.3.3 Cobra Products, Services and Solutions
5.3.4 Cobra Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Uniden Recent Developments
5.4 Uniden
5.4.1 Uniden Profile
5.4.2 Uniden Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.4.3 Uniden Products, Services and Solutions
5.4.4 Uniden Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.4.5 Uniden Recent Developments
5.5 Raymarine (FLIR Systems)
5.5.1 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Profile
5.5.2 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.5.3 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Products, Services and Solutions
5.5.4 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.5.5 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Recent Developments
5.6 Entel Group
5.6.1 Entel Group Profile
5.6.2 Entel Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.6.3 Entel Group Products, Services and Solutions
5.6.4 Entel Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.6.5 Entel Group Recent Developments
5.7 JVCKENWOOD
5.7.1 JVCKENWOOD Profile
5.7.2 JVCKENWOOD Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.7.3 JVCKENWOOD Products, Services and Solutions
5.7.4 JVCKENWOOD Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.7.5 JVCKENWOOD Recent Developments
5.8 Jotron
5.8.1 Jotron Profile
5.8.2 Jotron Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.8.3 Jotron Products, Services and Solutions
5.8.4 Jotron Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.8.5 Jotron Recent Developments
5.9 Navico
5.9.1 Navico Profile
5.9.2 Navico Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.9.3 Navico Products, Services and Solutions
5.9.4 Navico Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.9.5 Navico Recent Developments
5.10 SAILOR (Satcom Global)
5.10.1 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Profile
5.10.2 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.10.3 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Products, Services and Solutions
5.10.4 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.10.5 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Recent Developments 6 North America Marine VHF Radio by Players and by Application
6.1 North America Marine VHF Radio Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Marine VHF Radio by Players and by Application
7.1 Europe Marine VHF Radio Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Marine VHF Radio by Players and by Application
8.1 China Marine VHF Radio Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
8.2 China Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Marine VHF Radio by Players and by Application
9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Marine VHF Radio Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Marine VHF Radio by Players and by Application
10.1 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
10.2 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Marine VHF Radio by Players and by Application
11.1 Middle East & Africa Marine VHF Radio Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
11.2 Middle East & Africa Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Marine VHF Radio Market Dynamics
12.1 Industry Trends
12.2 Market Drivers
12.3 Market Challenges
12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 Author List
