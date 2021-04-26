Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market In-Depth Analysis by 2027 with Top Industry Players as 8×8 Inc, ALE International, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Genesys, Microsoft

The Insight Partners adds “Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

UCC is the integration of various communication technologies with collaboration tools, such as real-time video conferencing, e-mails, instant messaging, and desktop sharing. UCC solutions enable enterprises in streamlining employee and customer interaction methods. They also facilitate easily accessible communication services for globally dispersed employees. A widespread global network of 4G connectivity and ongoing investments for early commercialization of 5G networks will contribute largely to the uptake of modern enterprise communication solutions.

Key vendors engaged in the Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market and covered in this report:

1. 8×8 Inc,

2. ALE International

3. Avaya Inc.

4. Cisco Systems Inc

5. Genesys

6. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

7. Microsoft

8. RingCentral, Inc

9. Star2Star Communications

10. Verizon

The growing penetration of smartphones and large-scale investments by telecom players for modernizing communication network infrastructure are expected to facilitate the consistent growth of the market. Moreover, cloud-based UCC solutions remarkably decrease the overheads’ value spent on purchasing & installing hardware for effectual communication, thereby pushing the need for the overall UCC market in the coming few years.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The research on the Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

