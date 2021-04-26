Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market Report Impressive Gains including CAGR value 16.3% during 2020-2027| Business Market Insights

According to The Business Market Insights Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

The Europe anti-money laundering solution market is expected to grow from US$ 435.15 million in 2019 to US$ 1,713.02 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.3 % from 2020 to 2027.

An anti-money laundering (AML) solution is deployed to meet the financial institutions’ legal requirements for preventing and reporting the activities of money laundering. Increasing online transactions and rising concerns regarding fraudulent transactions have steered the adoption of anti-money laundering solutions across Europe. Further, supportive government regulations supplement the growth of the Europe anti-money laundering solution market to a significant extent.

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market Segmentation

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Component

Software

Services

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Product

Transaction Monitoring

Compliance management

Currency transaction reporting

Customer identity management

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Industry

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

IT and Telecom

Government

Others

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Country

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Regional Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market Research Report 2027 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

