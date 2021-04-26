Data Visualization Market Key Drivers, Industry Size, Regional Investments and Top Segments Data till 2027

The global mobile security market size is likely to gain momentum by exhibiting a promising 14.6% CAGR between 2020 and 2027. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing adoption of advanced mobility solutions and increasing cyberattack incidents across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, publish this information in its latest report, titled “Mobile Security Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Operating System (iOS and MacOS, Android, Windows, and Others), By Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Government, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market was worth USD 34.94 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 103.45 billion by 2027.

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has cast an unprecedented effect on several businesses across industries.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

List of the Companies Operating in the mobile security market:

Microsoft Corporation (New Mexico, United States)

Google LLC (California, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Lookout, Inc. (California, United States)

Apple, Inc. (California, United States)

Kaspersky Lab (Moscow, Russia)

Intel Corporation (California, United States)

VMware, Inc. (California, United States)

AVG Technologies (Prague, Czech Republic)

Symantec Corporation (Arizona, United States)

F – Secure Corporation (Helsinki, Finland)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

NortonLifeLock, Inc. (Arizona, United States)

Zimperium (Texas, United States)

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH (Munich, Germany)

mobile security market majorly refers to the term that involves safety of user data of a mobile device. Additionally, it involves authentication and protection of private data stored in the connected devices such as smart phones, tablets, and personal mobile devices. Furthermore, it involves basic to advanced form of security such as personal identification number (PIN), pattern locks, and fingerprint and eye reader, among others. With increasing adoption of smartphones across the globe, the need for efficient security solutions for mobile devices to prevent incidents of malware and cyberattacks is growing largely.

Segmentation Mobile Security Market:

By Component

Solutions

Identity & Access Management

Data Security & Encryption

Cloud Security

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Web Security

Application Security

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Operating System

iOS and MacOS

Android

Windows

Others (Linux, Blackberry, etc.)

By Vertical

BFSI

IT & telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Education

Government

Others (Transport, Logistics, etc.)

By Region

North America (The U.S. and Canada)

Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Philippines, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Table of Content Mobile Security Market:

1. Introduction

Definition, By Segment

Research Approach

Sources

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Emerging Trends

4. Key Insights mobile security market

4.1 Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

4.2 Impact of COVID-19

Short-term Impact

Long-term Impact

4.3 Key Industry Developments – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact

4.4 Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

4.5 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape:

V-Key Collaborating with TONIK Digital Bank to Aid Growth

Fortune Business Insights with its quantitative and qualitative detailed analysis observes that the mobile security market comprises of several players trying to consolidate their position in the global mobile security market during the forecast period. Adoption of strategies such as collaboration, merger and acquisition, and product launches by the companies will bode well for the market growth. For instance, in May 2020, V-Key announced its collaboration with TONIK digital bank. As per the collaboration, V-key will provide security to the mobile banking platform of TONIK’s new customers based in Philippines. Greg Krasnov, CEO of TONIK, said on the sidelines of the development, “We choose V-Key owing to its history with major banks across the region, wherein their security solutions have been tested and validated. Furthermore, their technology is protected by a global patent with proven track record of delivering security and trust to the customers.”

Industry Development:

September 2019- F-Secure, a Finnish cyber security firm, announced its launch of consultancy services across 11 different locations spread across four continents of the world. According to the company, the primary aim of their consultancy services is to defend cyberattacks for the organization by adopting emerging technologies.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the mobile security market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Medical Lighting Technologies Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest mobile security market share?

