Video Streaming Market Key Drivers, Industry Size, Regional Investments and Top Segments Data till 2027

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled The global video streaming market size is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth owing to the advent and increasing popularity of digital video streaming worldwide. Video streaming, in simple terms, means the running of continuous media in a compressed audio and video form without waiting to download the content from the internet. A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Video Streaming Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Content Delivery Services), By Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming, On-demand Video Streaming), By Streaming Model (Advertisement-based, Subscription-based, Transactional-based/Rental), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” predicts that the value of the market was USD 342.44 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at 12.0% CAGR between 2020 to 2027. It is set to reach USD 842.93 billion by 2027.

Most of the industries today are at a standstill and are facing huge losses owing to the current outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, every cloud has a silver lining. With the help of government support, it is possible to fight the contagious disease and we all hope to come out of this situation at the earliest possible. We are offering impact analysis on various markets that have been affected by the coronavirus widespread and the necessary measures adopted by them to draw out revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of the video streaming Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of players providing these services in this video streaming market. They are as follows:

Wowza Media Systems, LLC

Walt Disney Company

Tencent

Roku, Inc.

Netflix, Inc.

Kaltura, Inc.

iQIYI

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Brightcove, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

com, Inc.

Akamai Technologies

Other vendors

What are the Report Highlights?

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the video streaming market and its major growth prospects such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also throws light on s the current industry trends, major developments, and other interesting insights useful for this market. It further discusses the nature of the market competition, list of players and their key strategies to stay put in the competition. It also describes the table of segmentation and the names of the leading segment with market figures. The report is provided on the company website.

Segmentation Video streaming market:

By Component

Hardware

Streaming Box

Streaming Sticks

Gaming Console

Media Streamers

Encoder

Software

Transcoding and Processing

Video Delivery and Distribution

Video Management

Others

Content Delivery Services

Pay-TV

Internet Protocol TV (IPTV)

Over-the-Top (OTT)

By Streaming Type

Live Video Streaming

On-demand Video Streaming

By Streaming Model

Advertisement-based

Subscription-based

Transactional-based/ Rental

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By End-User

Commercial

Residential

By Region Video streaming market

North America (The U.S., and Canada)

Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and the Rest of Latin America)

Competitive Landscape-

Collaborations and Joint Ventures to Help Companies Hold Prominent Positions in Market

Currently, companies such as Brightcove Inc. have a strong portfolio in the market as they are offering various services. These include cloud-based video encoding services, Zencoder, online video platform, video cloud, Brightcove beacon, Video Marketing Suite, Beacon, Brightcove Campaign, Enterprise Video Suite, OTT Flow, and others. Other players such as Kaltura Inc., Apple Inc., and others are engaging in joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships with local companies to enter new geographies and generate better revenue in the future.

Key Industry Developments of the Video streaming market include:

October 2019 – Marketo Engage and Brightcove Inc. entered into a partnership for incorporating video content into their marketing strategies.

June 2019 – Tencent, a China-based company launched a video streaming service called WeTv in Thailand, wherein Chinese content was streamed under Thai dubbing.

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the video streaming Market growth?

