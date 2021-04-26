Homewares Market | Avon Product ,Conair Corporation, ARC International SA,IKEA Systems, International Cookware SAS

Homewares have become a crucial part of our lives. They provide a modern, sophisticated, comfortable and a positive environment to live in. The home decors are responsible for the projection of our personalities. The smart technology in the various home appliances helps in making the work easy and quick. The new products do not require installation and come with a variety of offers in order to attract the customers. The concern for decorations and upgradation of living standards of people facilitates its demand. Due to increased fashion ,the homewares market is expected to grow significantly in the forthcoming years.

Companies covered :-

Avon Product ,Conair Corporation, ARC International SA,IKEA Systems, International Cookware SAS, Lock & Lock Co Ltd, L ibbey Inc., Pacific Market International, SEB SA, The Oneida Group, and Tupperware

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis:

1)The outbreak has caused an increase in the demand in work from home essentials (office chairs, lapdesks, book shelves),bathroom essentials and kitchen essentials. Thus, causing the homewares market to grow.

2)As there has been affect on logistics, thus the manufacturers are not able to meet the customer’s demand due to non-production and non-availalibility of labourers.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers And Impact Analysis

Due to urbanization, people are inclined towards these homewares product. The fast-paced life and increased competition has enabled the homewares market to grow significantly. The rising demand of trendy, fashionable and worthy products facilitates the demand of homewares product. Their vailability in different colour, shapes, designs and salient features has increased its market hold. Although the high price associated with these product is a major restraint in its growth. The celebrity endorsements and social media marketing are able to identify the target market. The kitchenwares are very helpful nowadays. The catchy schemes and discounts convert the suspects to prospects. Many homeware designers are replacing plastic with bioplastics for environmental sustainability. Modernisation has resulted customer’s preference to the convenience products. The availability of several homeware products on online platforms has enabled its growth to a wide extent. Also,increase in the disposable income of people has facilitated its growth. For adding attractiveness and creativity in their home, people have adopted home décor products. Also,the bathroom essentials and furnitures have made our life so easy. These are the key drivers of the market growth of homewares product.

New product launches to flourish the market

Many companies are engaged in introducing new variants and adding new features to the existing products in order to attract the customers. They have tie-ups with many retail stores like Big Bazaar, Star Market, More Supermarket etc .Also, the standalone stores of homewares product like Studio Pepperfry has helped in the market penetration of these products by providing quality products. The launch of certain new products provide the people with fresh and different qualities of products. The products enabled with smart technologies save the timeand efforts. For instance-Samsung has launched Fully –Automatic Top Load Washing Machine. It has salient features like auto start, child lock which helps in quick wash and also an air turbo and filter. It is enabled with a triadic pulsator cleaning engine. The eco tub clean provides a wonderful washing experience within less time and thus, proves worthy as well. These are the factors which will help in generating more prospects.

Surge in usage due to advancement in technology

Due to usage of ioT, there are numerous homewares like washing machines and electronic dusters which make the work easier. The Bluetooth enabled smart technology provides a quality work. Thus, people are switching to these convenience and luxury products. These products also maintain hygiene and sanitation and are able to perform multiple functions within a couple of minutes. They prove to be a helping hand. Thus, all these aspects are able to generate a wide customer base and generate revenue.