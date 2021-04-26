Tomato Puree Market | Galla Foods, Doehler Gmbh., Kiril Mischeff Group, Exotic Fruits Pvt. Ltd.

The global tomato puree market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably in next few years owing to the rising trend of consuming ready to eat food. Tomato puree is a thick liquid prepared by cooking and straining tomatoes pulp. Tomato puree is thicker in texture and deep in flavor than tomato sauce and tomato paste. Ripe tomatoes are washed and the sepals and stem removed for preparation of tomato purée. Some processors often peel off the tomato skin. The fruit pulp is then mashed to the desired consistency level or mechanically chopped.
Companies covered :-
Galla Foods, Doehler Gmbh., Kiril Mischeff Group, Exotic Fruits Pvt. Ltd., Riviana Foods Inc., Del Monte Foods, Inc., Heinz Wattie’s Ltd., Conserve Italia Group, Conagra Brands Inc., Sainsbury’s, China Kunyu Industrial Co. Ltd., Aditi Foods Pvt. Ltd., Capricorn Food Products India Ltd.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis
The worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has led to serious implications in all the economic sectors. The outbreak in all over the globe has created medical emergency due to which the demand for food items, hygiene products, and medical product market are growing. In this scenario, people are more inclined toward consuming safe, reliable and healthy foods. Therefore, COVID-19 has increased the sales of traditional, healthy and staple food items as a result demand for wheat has been increased.
The frozen non-veg food, fruits & vegetables, eggs, pulses, flour, and whole grains are experiencing growth in the scenario. However, packaged and processed foods, coffee, pastries, milkshakes, sweets, chocolates, cheese, and other bakery products have experienced a decline in its sale. Therefore, the demand for tomato puree has dropped. The lockdown scenario in various countries has hampered the production and supply chain of the tomato puree products. Moreover, demand for tomato puree in food service industry has been declining due to lockdown. The consumer buying behavior may change permanently post COVID-19. Companies have to build robust sales plan for recovery. They might have to adopt e-commerce platform and omnichannel in their supply chain.
Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis
With increasing urbanization and inflating income level, consumers are increasing their spending on processed, packaged, and ready-to-eat food items, which resulted in rise in the demand for tomato puree. People are willing to pay for food and beverages instead of making them themselves. In addition, the growing urbanization and trend of living outside home town or country for work or study is surging the demand for tomato puree. Due to the changing lifestyle and the busy schedule of the people, they are opting quick breakfast which saves their time. The easy availability of tomato puree in any store is also pushing the market upward.
The changing lifestyle and hectic schedule have influenced the food habit of the consumers. People are preferring convenience food more than ever, which resulted surging of the demand for processed food and beverages such as tomato puree. In addition, the increasing trend of sharable snacks and beverages is giving traction to the demand of the tomato puree. Moreover, increase in the working class women in the various countries have raised the purchasing of food and beverages products, which are quick, easy, and need less effort to cook, thereby augmenting the growth of the tomato puree.
New product launches to flourish the market
The leading players are launching new products of tomato puree in the market. To serve the rising demand of tomato puree and to cater to the health conscious consumers, companies are coming up with new organic tomato puree products with increased nutritional content, which are preservatives free ingredients. For instance, in July 2019, Petty Food Group launched new range of tomato puree made with natural ingredients and no added sugar.
