Tomato Puree Market | Galla Foods, Doehler Gmbh., Kiril Mischeff Group, Exotic Fruits Pvt. Ltd.

The global tomato puree market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably in next few years owing to the rising trend of consuming ready to eat food. Tomato puree is a thick liquid prepared by cooking and straining tomatoes pulp. Tomato puree is thicker in texture and deep in flavor than tomato sauce and tomato paste. Ripe tomatoes are washed and the sepals and stem removed for preparation of tomato purée. Some processors often peel off the tomato skin. The fruit pulp is then mashed to the desired consistency level or mechanically chopped.

Galla Foods, Doehler Gmbh., Kiril Mischeff Group, Exotic Fruits Pvt. Ltd., Riviana Foods Inc., Del Monte Foods, Inc., Heinz Wattie’s Ltd., Conserve Italia Group, Conagra Brands Inc., Sainsbury’s, China Kunyu Industrial Co. Ltd., Aditi Foods Pvt. Ltd., Capricorn Food Products India Ltd. COVID-19 Scenario Analysis The worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has led to serious implications in all the economic sectors. The outbreak in all over the globe has created medical emergency due to which the demand for food items, hygiene products, and medical product market are growing. In this scenario, people are more inclined toward consuming safe, reliable and healthy foods. Therefore, COVID-19 has increased the sales of traditional, healthy and staple food items as a result demand for wheat has been increased.

