Organic Feed Market | Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Scratch and Peck Feeds K-Much Feed Industry Co., Ltd., Cargill, Hi Peak Feeds, BernAqua, Country Heritage Feeds

Organic feed is food material or fodders for the cattle, goats, poultry, swine, and other livestock that contains certified organic ingredients. Ingredients comprise wheat, barley, soybean, corn, and crops grown without the use of any fertilizers and chemical pesticides, which make the crop organic in nature. Organic feed comes in different varieties such as crumbles, mashes, and pelleted feeds, and is generally demanded by livestock owners who supply organic milk and meat

Organic feeds are in high demand, as it is free from antibiotics, drugs, pesticides, and growth hormones, which help in healthy growth of the animal health and help in improving digestion, enhancing longevity in livestock, and maintains the pH in rumen.

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Scratch and Peck Feeds, K-Much Feed Industry Co., Ltd., Cargill, Hi Peak Feeds, BernAqua, Country Heritage Feeds, SunOpta, Ranch-Way Feeds, Aller Aqua, , B&W Feeds, Country Junction feed, Green Mountain Feeds, Unique Organic, Kreamer Feed, Yorktown Organics, LLC, and The Organic Feed Company

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The pandemic has made consumers aware of the benefits of natural & organic products, which has increased the demand for healthy food items and organic food supply.

Manufacturers are facing problems in procuring raw materials as the transport facilities are not available due to shut down and other restrictions.

The demand for organic fodder will increase after the pandemic as consumers will demand more organic food items, which will lead to the demand for organic feed for animals.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Increase in demand for organic feed from developing countries due to rise in economy and awareness about organic food for livestock, availability of a variety of organic feed, and growing trend of contract farming are the factors driving the global organic feed market. Moreover, farm crops which have pesticide and chemical compound during the growth of crops have an adverse effect on the quality of milk and meat of the livestock and further effects the food chain and use of social media platforms to increase awareness among consumers and suppliers about organic feed and its benefits for livestock, thereby increasing the demand across the globe. However, high price of organic crops increases the price of organic feeds, which, in turn, increases the price of meat and other livestock products. Contrarily, investment in high yield crop varieties will increase the demand for organic feeds.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact [email protected] Request For Customization:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11328?reqfor=covid

Surge in demand of poultry organic feeds

Organic feed for the poultry segment is having the highest share in the market and dominates the global organic feed market. The demand for poultry meat is increasing drastically and consumer’s demand has shifted toward the consumption of organic food items, which has increased the demand for organic feed for poultry. Organic feed companies are investing more in poultry feed production to satisfy the rising demand from customers and suppliers.

Surge in usage in North America and Asia-Pacific

North America has the highest demand for organic foods and meat items, which is increasing the demand for organic feeds. Sales over the past few years have seen surge and demand are increasing considerably. Major reasons for increase in demand are rising contamination of insecticide and pesticide in eggs, milk, and meat, which is rising the demand for nontoxic food without chemical compounds and rise in demand for healthy food are the reasons North America is experiencing a growth in organic feeds.

The emerging economies of Asia-Pacific such as China and India, and other developed countries such as Japan have been now been aware of harmful chemical insecticide and pesticides, which have entered the food chain and awareness about the harmful effects of the contamination in food items has increased the demand of organic feed for animals.

If You Have Any Query, Ask Our Experts:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11328