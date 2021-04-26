Global Halal Cosmetics Market Is Registering A CAGR Of 15.2% During The Forecast Period, Says Allied Market Research

The global halal cosmetics market is driven by rise in Muslim population globally and booming halal market, which has now extended its product base to meet the growing personal & beauty care needs of Muslim population. Halal certification enables Muslim population to identify the genuine products, thereby obeying the virtues of their religion, thereby fueling the growth of the global halal cosmetics market.

The global halal cosmetics market is expected to reach $54,164 million by 2022, from $20,247 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The halal cosmetics market report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

However, rules and regulations pertaining to the authenticity of a halal ingredient vary as per the countries, which is thereby expected to restrict the companies to penetrate in the halal cosmetics market. Cosmetic manufacturers thereby fail to obtain an authentic halal certification in Muslim-dominant countries. Thus, lack of global standardized set of halal-specific guidelines is a major factor that restrains growth of the halal cosmetics market.

“Rise in Muslim population, increase in disposable income, and mandatory halal certification to ensure the authenticity of the halal cosmetic products are major drivers of the global halal cosmetics market.”

The demand for halal cosmetic products in the overall halal cosmetics industry is expected to be driven by increase in purchasing power of the growing Muslim population and significant desire among young Muslim women to associate their interest in fashion and makeup with Islamic religious loyalties. These factors also provide lucrative opportunities to the multinational cosmetic companies to enter the halal cosmetics market. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Malaysia, and Indonesia offer potential growth opportunities for halal color cosmetics products owing to the factors such as increase in young population, high disposable income, and rise in interest in fashion and makeup trends.

In the halal cosmetics industry, LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.1% owing to the growth in Muslim population, especially in the Middle East, high purchasing power, and continuous demand for personal & beauty care cosmetic products among the Muslim consumers.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global halal cosmetics market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global halal cosmetics market.

Halal Cosmetics Market By Application:

• Hair Care

• Skin Care

• Face Care

• Beauty Care

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report:

Amara Cosmetics

Iba Halal Care

Halal Cosmetics Company

Clara Internation

Inika

Wardah Cosmetics

PHB Ethical Beauty

Sampure Minerals

One Pure

Mena Cosmetics

SaafSkinCare

Key Findings of the Halal Cosmetics Market Study:

○ The hair care segment generated the highest revenue in 2015, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

○ Personal care segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2015, and is expected to have a notable CAGR of 14.6%.

○ With growth in demand for e-commerce sales, the online distribution sales channel is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 18.2% by 2022.

