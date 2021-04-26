Cardiac Biomarkers Market 2021: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate, CAGR of 11.2%, Industry Share, Manufacturers Strategy, Opportunities, Challenges, Demands, COVID-19 Analysis and Business Prospect till 2027

Cardiac Biomarkers Market|2021 Analysis, Key Opportunities Major Players, Impact of COVID-19 and Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “cardiac biomarkers market” size is expected to reach USD 26.33 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The growing incidence of critical cardiac conditions, including myocardial infarction, heart attack, and acute coronary syndrome (ACS) will subsequently inflate demand for cardiac biomarkers in the forthcoming years, mentioned in a report, titled “Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Indication (Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, and Others), By Biomarker (Troponin, Creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB), B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP), Myoglobin, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 13.15 billion in 2019. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Cardiac Biomarkers Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott

Becton

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Dickinson and Company

bioMérieux SA

Other key market players

Key Features of Cardiac Biomarkers Market Report:

Overview, Industry Life Cycle Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Constraints, SWOT Analysis, Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscapes: Market Share, Product Portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Market attractiveness and Associated Growth Opportunities

Strategic Growth Opportunities for the Existing and New Players

Key Success Factors

Market Driver:

Cardiovascular Interventions to Promote Biomarkers Adoption

The increasing R&D investments by key players for the introduction of robust and novel cardiac biomarkers to benefit patients in diagnosis, prognosis and predictive analysis of cardiovascular disorders will enable speedy expansion of the market. The innovation in clinical cardiology and cardiovascular interventions can be an essential factor in fostering the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing product launches by key players will augur well for the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, In July 2018, Siemens announced that it has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for high-sensitivity troponin I assays (TnIH). The test will be beneficial in the early diagnosis of myocardial infarctions without the need for serial tropic testing. Similarly, in September 2019, Abbott unveiled ARCHITECT STAT High Sensitivity Troponin-I blood test after receiving the approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The test will help in detecting heart attacks in real-time, and more accurately than contemporary troponin tests.

Market Restraint:

Shortage of POC Testing Kits to Restrict Revenue Proliferation

The unavailability of POC testing kits and delayed test results of the laboratory-based tests will consequently restrict the growth of the market. The longer time period required to obtain results from lab-based biomarker tests will dwindle the acceptance of biomarkers in the forthcoming years. For instance, creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB), a form of enzyme found in heart muscle cells can only be detected in a patient with a heart attack in about 3-6 hours after the onset of chest pain. Thus, the great deal of time required for evaluation or diagnosis of heart disease will restrict the market growth. In addition, the lack of awareness regarding cardiac biomarkers tests among patient population, and limited reimbursement for tests in the developing countries will obstruct the market.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Propel Market in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 5.23 billion in 2019. North America is expected to the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. For instance, as per the American College of Cardiology Foundation around about 1.05 million patients were suffering from coronary disorders in the United States in 2019. Europe is predicted to witness a high growth rate between 2020 to 2027 due to rising cases of acute coronary syndrome and myocardial infarction. Asia Pacific is likely to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the large patient population in the region. Moreover, the introduction of technologically advanced cardiac biomarkers will boost cardiac biomarkers market growth in Asia Pacific.

Key Development:

May 2016: Philips, a Dutch multinational conglomerate corporation headquartered in Amsterdam launched Minicare I-20 system for cardiac troponin testing. The handheld blood test for rapid diagnosis of heart attack.

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Segmentation:

By Type

Troponin

Creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB)

B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP), and N-terminal pro b-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP)

Myoglobin

Others

By Application

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Myocardial Infarction

Congestive Heart Failure

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

