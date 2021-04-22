POE Switch Market with top 20 Countries Data,Regional Growth Overview, Product Types, Application, Trends & Forecast From 2021-2027

Complete study of the global POE Switch market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global POE Switch industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on POE Switch production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global POE Switch market include _, A POE switch is a network switch that has Power over Ethernet injection built-in. Simply connect other network devices to the switch as normal, and the switch will detect whether they are POE-compatible and enable power automatically. Global POE Switch market is estimated at USD 3846.71 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6069.99 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.91% between 2020 and 2026. This report studies the POE Switch market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2015-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. By Company Cisco HPE Dell Juniper Networks Extreme Networks Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Netgear Broadcom Inc D-Link Adtran Panasonic Advantech Zyxel Alaxala Microchip Technology Westermo Rubytech Moxa Repotec DrayTek Huawei ZTE TP-Link Hikvision Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology By Product Type, , , Below 12 Ports 12-24 Ports 24-32 Ports 32-48 Ports Above 48 Ports By Application Government School Commercial Industrial Others By Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe South America Middle East and Africa
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) :
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1544799/global-poe-switch-market
The report has classified the global POE Switch industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the POE Switch manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall POE Switch industry.
Global POE Switch Market Segment By Type:
A POE switch is a network switch that has Power over Ethernet injection built-in. Simply connect other network devices to the switch as normal, and the switch will detect whether they are POE-compatible and enable power automatically.
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global POE Switch industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key companies operating in the global POE Switch market include _, A POE switch is a network switch that has Power over Ethernet injection built-in. Simply connect other network devices to the switch as normal, and the switch will detect whether they are POE-compatible and enable power automatically. Global POE Switch market is estimated at USD 3846.71 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6069.99 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.91% between 2020 and 2026. This report studies the POE Switch market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2015-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. By Company Cisco HPE Dell Juniper Networks Extreme Networks Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Netgear Broadcom Inc D-Link Adtran Panasonic Advantech Zyxel Alaxala Microchip Technology Westermo Rubytech Moxa Repotec DrayTek Huawei ZTE TP-Link Hikvision Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology By Product Type, , , Below 12 Ports 12-24 Ports 24-32 Ports 32-48 Ports Above 48 Ports By Application Government School Commercial Industrial Others By Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe South America Middle East and Africa
What is the growth potential of the POE Switch market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in POE Switch industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global POE Switch market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global POE Switch market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global POE Switch market?
TOC
Table of Contents
1 POE SWITCH MARKET OVERVIEW1 1.1 POE SWITCH PRODUCT OVERVIEW1 1.2 POE SWITCH SEGMENT BY TYPE3 1.2.1 Global POE Switch Sales by Type (2015-2026)3 1.2.2 Below 12 Ports4 1.2.3 12-24 Ports4 1.2.4 24-32 Ports4 1.2.5 32-48 Ports5 1.2.6 Above 48 Ports5 1.3 GLOBAL POE SWITCH BY TYPE6 1.3.1 Global POE Switch Sales and Growth by Type6 1.3.2 Global POE Switch Sales Market Share by Type6 1.3.3 Global POE Switch Revenue Market Share by Type8 1.3.4 Global POE Switch Price by Type9 1.4 NORTH AMERICA POE SWITCH BY TYPE9 1.5 EUROPE POE SWITCH BY TYPE10 1.6 ASIA-PACIFIC POE SWITCH BY TYPE11 1.7 SOUTH AMERICA POE SWITCH BY TYPE12 1.8 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA POE SWITCH BY TYPE13 2 GLOBAL POE SWITCH MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY15 2.1 GLOBAL POE SWITCH SALES MARKET SHARE BY COMPANY (2018-2020)15 2.2 GLOBAL POE SWITCH REVENUE AND SHARE BY COMPANY (2018-2020)17 2.3 GLOBAL POE SWITCH PRICE BY COMPANY20 2.4 GLOBAL TOP COMPANY POE SWITCH MANUFACTURING BASE DISTRIBUTION, SALES AREA21 2.5 POE SWITCH MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS22 2.5.1 POE Switch Market Concentration Rate22 2.5.2 Global POE Switch Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Manufacturers23 2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion24 3 POE SWITCH COMPANY PROFILES AND SALES DATA27 3.1 CISCO27 3.1.1 Cisco Corporation Information27 3.1.2 Company One Business Overview27 3.1.3 Cisco POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)28 3.1.4 Cisco POE Switch Products Offered28 3.1.5 Cisco Recent Development30 3.2 HPE30 3.2.1 HPE Corporation Information30 3.2.2 Company One Business Overview31 3.2.3 HPE POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)31 3.2.4 HPE POE Switch Products Offered32 3.2.5 HPE Recent Development32 3.3 DELL33 3.3.1 Dell Corporation Information33 3.3.2 Company One Business Overview33 3.3.3 Dell POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)34 3.3.4 Dell POE Switch Products Offered35 3.3.5 Dell Recent Development35 3.4 JUNIPER NETWORKS36 3.4.1 Juniper Networks Corporation Information36 3.4.2 Company One Business Overview36 3.4.3 Juniper Networks POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)37 3.4.4 Juniper Networks POE Switch Products Offered37 3.4.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development38 3.5 EXTREME NETWORKS38 3.5.1 Extreme Networks Corporation Information38 3.5.2 Company One Business Overview39 3.5.3 Extreme Networks POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)39 3.5.4 Extreme Networks POE Switch Products Offered40 3.5.5 Extreme Networks Recent Development40 3.6 ALCATEL-LUCENT ENTERPRISE41 3.6.1 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Corporation Information41 3.6.2 Company One Business Overview41 3.6.3 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)42 3.6.4 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise POE Switch Products Offered43 3.6.5 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Recent Development44 3.7 NETGEAR44 3.7.1 Netgear Corporation Information44 3.7.2 Company One Business Overview44 3.7.3 Netgear POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)45 3.7.4 Netgear POE Switch Products Offered46 3.7.5 Netgear Recent Development46 3.8 BROADCOM INC46 3.8.1 Broadcom Inc Corporation Information46 3.8.2 Company One Business Overview47 3.8.3 Broadcom Inc POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)47 3.8.4 Broadcom Inc POE Switch Products Offered48 3.8.5 Broadcom Inc Recent Development48 3.9 D-LINK49 3.9.1 D-Link Corporation Information49 3.9.2 Company One Business Overview49 3.9.3 D-Link POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)49 3.9.4 D-Link POE Switch Products Offered50 3.9.5 D-Link Recent Development50 3.10 ADTRAN50 3.10.1 Adtran Corporation Information50 3.10.2 Company One Business Overview51 3.10.3 Adtran POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)51 3.10.4 Adtran POE Switch Products Offered52 3.10.5 Adtran Recent Development52 3.11 PANASONIC53 3.11.1 Panasonic Corporation Information53 3.11.2 Company One Business Overview53 3.11.3 Panasonic POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)54 3.11.4 Panasonic POE Switch Products Offered55 3.11.5 Panasonic Recent Development55 3.12 ADVANTECH55 3.12.1 Advantech Corporation Information55 3.12.2 Company One Business Overview56 3.12.3 Advantech POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)56 3.12.4 Advantech POE Switch Products Offered57 3.13 ZYXEL57 3.13.1 Zyxel Corporation Information57 3.13.2 Company One Business Overview58 3.13.3 Zyxel POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)58 3.13.4 Zyxel POE Switch Products Offered58 3.14 ALAXALA59 3.14.1 Alaxala Corporation Information59 3.14.2 Company One Business Overview60 3.14.3 Alaxala POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)60 3.14.4 Alaxala POE Switch Products Offered61 3.15 MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY (MICROSEMI)61 3.15.1 Microchip Technology (Microsemi) Corporation Information61 3.15.2 Company One Business Overview62 3.15.3 Microchip Technology (Microsemi) POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)62 3.15.4 Microchip Technology (Microsemi) POE Switch Products Offered63 3.15.5 Microchip Technology (Microsemi) Recent Development63 3.16 WESTERMO63 3.16.1 Westermo Corporation Information63 3.16.2 Company One Business Overview64 3.16.3 Westermo POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)64 3.16.4 Westermo POE Switch Products Offered65 3.17 RUBYTECH65 3.17.1 Rubytech Corporation Information65 3.17.2 Company One Business Overview65 3.17.3 Rubytech POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)66 3.17.4 Rubytech POE Switch Products Offered66 3.18 MOXA67 3.18.1 Moxa Corporation Information67 3.18.2 Company One Business Overview67 3.18.3 Moxa POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)67 3.18.4 Moxa POE Switch Products Offered68 3.19 REPOTEC68 3.19.1 Repotec Corporation Information68 3.19.2 Company One Business Overview68 3.19.3 Repotec POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)69 3.19.4 Repotec POE Switch Products Offered69 3.20 DRAYTEK70 3.20.1 DrayTek Corporation Information70 3.20.2 Company One Business Overview70 3.20.3 DrayTek POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)70 3.20.4 DrayTek POE Switch Products Offered71 3.21 HUAWEI71 3.21.1 Huawei Corporation Information71 3.21.2 Company One Business Overview72 3.21.3 Huawei POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)73 3.21.4 Huawei POE Switch Products Offered73 3.21.5 Huawei Recent Development74 3.22 ZTE74 3.22.1 ZTE Corporation Information74 3.22.2 Company One Business Overview74 3.22.3 ZTE POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)75 3.22.4 ZTE POE Switch Products Offered75 3.23 TP-LINK76 3.23.1 TP-Link Corporation Information76 3.23.2 Company One Business Overview76 3.23.3 TP-Link POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)77 3.23.4 TP-Link POE Switch Products Offered77 3.24 HIKVISION78 3.24.1 Hikvision Corporation Information78 3.24.2 Company One Business Overview78 3.24.3 Hikvision POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)79 3.24.4 Hikvision POE Switch Products Offered79 3.25 SHENZHEN HI-NET TECHNOLOGY79 3.25.1 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology Corporation Information79 3.25.2 Company One Business Overview80 3.25.3 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)80 3.25.4 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology POE Switch Products Offered81 4 POE SWITCH STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION27 4.1 GLOBAL POE SWITCH MARKET STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION82 4.1.1 Global POE Switch Market Size and CAGR by Region82 4.1.2 North America82 4.1.3 Asia-Pacific83 4.1.4 Europe84 4.1.5 South America84 4.1.6 Middle East and Africa85 4.2 GLOBAL POE SWITCH SALES AND REVENUE BY REGION86 4.2.1 Global POE Switch Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)86 4.2.2 Global POE Switch Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)88 4.2.3 Global POE Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)89 4.3 NORTH AMERICA POE SWITCH SALES, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN90 4.3.1 North America POE Switch Sales by Countries90 4.3.2 United States91 4.3.3 Canada92 4.3.4 Mexico93 4.4 EUROPE POE SWITCH SALES, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2015-2020)94 4.4.1 Europe POE Switch Sales by Countries95 4.4.2 Germany97 4.4.3 France98 4.4.4 UK99 4.4.5 Italy100 4.4.6 Russia101 4.4.7 Spain102 4.4.8 Netherlands103 4.4.9 Belgium104 4.4.10 Luxembourg105 4.4.11 Denmark106 4.4.12 Finland107 4.4.13 Norway108 4.4.14 Sweden109 4.5 ASIA-PACIFIC POE SWITCH SALES, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2015-2020)110 4.5.1 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Sales by Region110 4.5.2 China111 4.5.3 Japan112 4.5.4 South Korea113 4.5.5 India114 4.5.6 Indonesia115 4.5.7 Singapore116 4.5.8 Thailand117 4.5.9 Malaysia118 4.5.10 Philippines119 4.5.11 Vietnam120 4.6 SOUTH AMERICA POE SWITCH SALES, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2015-2020)121 4.6.1 South America POE Switch Sales by Region122 4.6.2 Brazil123 4.6.3 Argentina124 4.6.4 Columbia125 4.7 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA POE SWITCH SALES, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2015-2020)126 4.7.1 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Sales by Region126 4.7.2 GCC Countries128 4.7.3 South Africa129 4.7.4 Turkey130 5 POE SWITCH BY APPLICATION131 5.1 POE SWITCH SEGMENT BY APPLICATION131 5.1.1 Global POE Switch Sales Comparison by Application (2015-2026)131 5.1.2 Enterprise132 5.1.3 Government132 5.1.4 School133 5.1.5 Industrial133 5.1.6 Others134 5.2 GLOBAL POE SWITCH PRODUCT SEGMENT BY APPLICATION135 5.2.1 Global POE Switch Sales by Application135 5.2.2 Global POE Switch Sales and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)135 5.3 NORTH AMERICA POE SWITCH BY APPLICATION136 5.4 EUROPE POE SWITCH BY APPLICATION137 5.5 ASIA-PACIFIC POE SWITCH BY APPLICATION138 5.6 SOUTH AMERICA POE SWITCH BY APPLICATION139 5.7 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA POE SWITCH BY APPLICATION140 6 GLOBAL POE SWITCH MARKET FORECAST142 6.1 GLOBAL POE SWITCH SALES, REVENUE FORECAST (2020-2026)142 6.1.1 Global POE Switch Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)142 6.1.2 Global POE Switch Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)143 6.2 GLOBAL POE SWITCH FORECAST BY REGION143 6.2.1 North America POE Switch Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)144 6.2.2 Europe POE Switch Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)145 6.2.3 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)146 6.2.4 South America POE Switch Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)147 6.2.5 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)148 6.3 POE SWITCH FORECAST BY TYPE149 6.3.1 Global POE Switch Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2026)149 6.3.2 Below 12 Ports Growth Forecast151 6.3.3 12-24 Ports Growth Forecast152 6.3.4 24-32 Ports Growth Forecast152 6.3.5 32-48 Ports Growth Forecast153 6.3.6 Above 48 Ports Growth Forecast154 6.4 POE SWITCH FORECAST BY APPLICATION154 6.4.1 Global POE Switch Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2026)154 6.4.2 Global POE Switch in Government Forecast155 6.4.3 Global POE Switch Forecast in Commercial Forecast156 6.4.4 Global POE Switch Forecast in School Forecast156 6.4.5 Global POE Switch Forecast in Industrial Forecast157 7 POE SWITCH UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS158 7.1 POE SWITCH KEY RAW MATERIALS158 7.1.1 Key Raw Materials158 7.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers160 7.2 MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE160 7.2.1 Raw Materials160 7.2.2 Labor Cost161 7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses161 7.3 POE SWITCH INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS161 7.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS162 7.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers162 7.4.2 Market Challenges163 7.4.3 Porter鈥檚 Five Forces Analysis163 8 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS165 8.1 SALES CHANNEL165 8.2 DISTRIBUTORS166 8.3 DOWNSTREAM CUSTOMERS168 9 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION169 10 APPENDIX170 10.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY170 10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach170 10.1.2 Data Source173 10.2 AUTHOR DETAILS176 10.3 DISCLAIMER176 鈥
Contact US:
QY Research, INC.
17890 Castleton,
Suite 218,
City of Industry, CA – 91748
USA: +1 626 295 2442
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://www.qyresearch.com
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.