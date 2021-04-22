Network Switches Market Growth Status and Future Forecast 2021-2027: QY Research, Inc

Complete study of the global Network Switches market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Network Switches industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Network Switches production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Network Switches market include _, Market Analysis and Insights: Global Network Switches Market In 2019, the global Network Switches market size was US$ 28966.45 million and it is expected to reach US$ 40467.66 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.91% between 2020 and 2026. Global Network Switches Scope and Market Size The global Network Switches market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Network Switches market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. By Company Cisco Huawei Arista Networks HPE Juniper Dell Technologies Broadcom Alcatel-Lucent D-Link TP-Link Extreme Networks Ruijie Networks NETGEAR Fortinet, Inc. Hikvision Fujitsu Panasonic Segment by Type, , , Fixed Managed Fixed Unmanaged Modular Switches Segment by Application Residential Use Office/Commercial Use Industrial Use Others By Region North America United States Canada Mexico Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam, , , Europe Germany UK Italy Spain France Russia Netherlands Belgium Luxembourg Denmark Finland Norway Sweden Central & South America Brazil Colombia Argentina Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia U.A.E
The report has classified the global Network Switches industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Network Switches manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Network Switches industry.
Global Network Switches Market Segment By Type:
Market Analysis and Insights:
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Network Switches industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
What is the growth potential of the Network Switches market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Network Switches industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Network Switches market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Network Switches market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Network Switches market?
TOC
Table of Contents
1 NETWORK SWITCHES MARKET OVERVIEW1 1.1 Network Switches Product Overview1 1.2 Network Switches Market Segment by Type2 1.2.1 Fixed Unmanaged2 1.2.2 Fixed Managed4 1.2.3 Modular6 1.3 Global Network Switches Market Size by Type (2015-2026)7 1.3.1 Global Network Switches Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)8 1.3.2 Global Network Switches Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)8 1.3.2.1 Global Network Switches Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)8 1.3.2.2 Global Network Switches Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)10 1.3.2.3 Global Network Switches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)11 1.3.3 Global Network Switches Market Size Forecast by Type (2020-2026)12 1.3.3.1 Global Network Switches Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2020-2026)12 1.3.3.2 Global Network Switches Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2020-2026)13 1.3.3.3 Global Network Switches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2020-2026)14 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)15 1.4.1 North America Network Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)15 1.4.2 Europe Network Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)15 1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Network Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)15 1.4.4 Central & South America Network Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)16 1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)16 2 GLOBAL NETWORK SWITCHES MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY17 2.1 Global Top Players by Network Switches Sales (2015-2020)17 2.2 Global Top Players by Network Switches Revenue (2015-2020)18 2.3 Global Top Players by Network Switches Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)20 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Network Switches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type21 2.5 Network Switches Market Competitive Situation and Trends23 2.5.1 Network Switches Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)23 2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Network Switches Revenue in 201924 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Network Switches as of 2019)25 2.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion26 3 GLOBAL NETWORK SWITCHES STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION (2015-2026)29 3.1 Global Network Switches Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 202629 3.2 Global Network Switches Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)29 3.2.1 Global Network Switches Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)29 3.2.2 Global Network Switches Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)30 3.2.3 Global Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)30 3.3 Global Network Switches Market Size Market Share by Region (2020-2026)31 3.3.1 Global Network Switches Sales Market Share by Region (2020-2026)31 3.3.2 Global Network Switches Revenue Market Share by Region (2020-2026)31 3.3.3 Global Network Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2026)32 3.4 North America Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)32 3.4.1 North America Network Switches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)32 3.4.2 North America Network Switches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)34 3.5 Asia-Pacific Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)34 3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Network Switches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)34 3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Network Switches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)36 3.6 Europe Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)36 3.6.1 Europe Network Switches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)36 3.6.2 Europe Network Switches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)38 3.7 Central & South America Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)38 3.7.1 Central & South America Network Switches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)38 3.7.2 Central & South America Network Switches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)40 3.8 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)40 3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)40 3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)42 4 GLOBAL NETWORK SWITCHES BY APPLICATION43 4.1 Network Switches Segment by Application43 4.1.1 Residential43 4.1.2 Office43 4.1.3 Industrial44 4.2 Global Network Switches Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 202645 4.3 Global Network Switches Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)45 4.4 Global Network Switches Forecasted Sales by Application (2020-2026)46 4.5 Key Regions Network Switches Market Size by Application47 4.5.1 North America Network Switches by Application47 4.5.2 Europe Network Switches by Application47 4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Network Switches by Application48 4.5.4 Central & South America Network Switches by Application48 4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Network Switches by Application49 5 NORTH AMERICA NETWORK SWITCHES MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2015-2026)50 5.1 North America Network Switches Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)50 5.1.1 North America Network Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)50 5.1.2 North America Network Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)50 5.2 North America Network Switches Market Size Market Share by Country (2020-2026)51 5.2.1 North America Network Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2020-2026)51 5.2.2 North America Network Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2020-2026)51 5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country52 5.3.1 United States Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)52 5.3.2 Canada Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)53 5.3.3 Mexico Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)54 6 EUROPE NETWORK SWITCHES MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2015-2026)56 6.1 Europe Network Switches Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)56 6.1.1 Europe Network Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)56 6.1.2 Europe Network Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)57 6.2 Europe Network Switches Market Size Market Share by Country (2020-2026)58 6.2.1 Europe Network Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2020-2026)58 6.2.2 Europe Network Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2020-2026)59 6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country61 6.3.1 Germany Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)61 6.3.2 France Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)62 6.3.3 U.K. Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)63 6.3.4 Italy Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)64 6.3.5 Russia Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)65 6.3.6 Spain Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)66 6.3.7 Netherlands Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)67 6.3.8 Belgium Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)68 6.3.9 Luxembourg Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)69 6.3.10 Denmark Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)70 6.3.11 Finland Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)71 6.3.12 Norway Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)72 6.3.13 Sweden Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)73 7 ASIA-PACIFIC NETWORK SWITCHES MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2015-2026)75 7.1 Asia-Pacific Network Switches Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)75 7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Network Switches Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)75 7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Network Switches Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)76 7.2 Asia-Pacific Network Switches Market Size Market Share by Region (2020-2026)77 7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Network Switches Sales Market Share by Region (2020-2026)77 7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Network Switches Revenue Market Share by Region (2020-2026)78 7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Region79 7.3.1 China Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)79 7.3.2 Japan Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)80 7.3.3 South Korea Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)81 7.3.4 India Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)82 7.3.5 Australia Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)83 7.3.6 Taiwan Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)84 7.3.7 Singapore Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)85 7.3.8 Indonesia Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)86 7.3.9 Thailand Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)87 7.3.10 Malaysia Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)88 7.3.11 Philippines Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)89 7.3.12 Vietnam Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)90 8 CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA NETWORK SWITCHES MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2015-2026)92 8.1 Central & South America Network Switches Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)92 8.1.1 Central & South America Network Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)92 8.1.2 Central & South America Network Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)93 8.2 Central & South America Network Switches Market Size Market Share by Country (2020-2026)93 8.2.1 Central & South America Network Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2020-2026)93 8.2.2 Central & South America Network Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2020-2026)94 8.3 Central & South America Market Size YoY Growth by Country95 8.3.1 Brazil Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)95 8.3.2 Colombia Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)96 8.3.3 Argentina Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)97 9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA NETWORK SWITCHES MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2015-2026)99 9.1 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)99 9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)99 9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)100 9.2 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Market Size Market Share by Country (2020-2026)100 9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2020-2026)100 9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Network Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2020-2026)101 9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country102 9.3.1 Turkey Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)102 9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)103 9.3.3 U.A.E Network Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)104 10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN NETWORK SWITCHES BUSINESS106 10.1 Cisco106 10.1.1 Cisco Corporation Information106 10.1.2 Cisco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue106 10.1.3 Cisco Network Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)107 10.1.4 Cisco Network Switches Products Offered107 10.2 Huawei109 10.2.1 Huawei Corporation Information109 10.2.2 Huawei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue110 10.2.3 Huawei Network Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)110 10.2.4 Huawei Network Switches Products Offered111 10.3 Arista Networks112 10.3.1 Arista Networks Corporation Information112 10.3.2 Arista Networks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue112 10.3.3 Arista Networks Network Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)113 10.3.4 Arista Networks Network Switches Products Offered113 10.4 HPE115 10.4.1 HPE Corporation Information115 10.4.2 HPE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue116 10.4.3 HPE Network Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)117 10.4.4 HPE Network Switches Products Offered117 10.5 Juniper Networks118 10.5.1 Juniper Networks Corporation Information118 10.5.2 Juniper Networks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue118 10.5.3 Juniper Networks Network Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)119 10.5.4 Juniper Networks Network Switches Products Offered119 10.6 Dell Technologies120 10.6.1 Dell Technologies Corporation Information120 10.6.2 Dell Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue120 10.6.3 Dell Technologies Network Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)121 10.6.4 Dell Technologies Network Switches Products Offered121 10.7 Broadcom122 10.7.1 Broadcom Corporation Information122 10.7.2 Broadcom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue122 10.7.3 Broadcom Network Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)123 10.7.4 Broadcom Network Switches Products Offered123 10.8 Alcatel-Lucent124 10.8.1 Alcatel-Lucent Corporation Information124 10.8.2 Alcatel-Lucent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue124 10.8.3 Alcatel-Lucent Network Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)125 10.8.4 Alcatel-Lucent Network Switches Products Offered125 10.9 D-Link127 10.9.1 D-Link Corporation Information127 10.9.2 D-Link Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue127 10.9.3 D-Link Network Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)128 10.9.4 D-Link Network Switches Products Offered128 10.10 TP-Link130 10.10.1 TP-Link Corporation Information130 10.10.2 TP-Link Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue131 10.10.3 TP-Link Network Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)131 10.10.4 TP-Link Network Switches Products Offered132 10.11 Extreme Networks133 10.11.1 Extreme Networks Corporation Information133 10.11.2 Extreme Networks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue134 10.11.3 Extreme Networks Network Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)134 10.11.4 Extreme Networks Network Switches Products Offered134 10.12 Ruijie Networks135 10.12.1 Ruijie Networks Corporation Information135 10.12.2 Ruijie Networks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue136 10.12.3 Ruijie Networks Network Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)136 10.12.4 Ruijie Networks Network Switches Products Offered136 10.13 NETGEAR138 10.13.1 NETGEAR Corporation Information138 10.13.2 NETGEAR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue139 10.13.3 NETGEAR Network Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)139 10.13.4 NETGEAR Network Switches Products Offered140 10.14 Fortinet, Inc.140 10.14.1 Fortinet, Inc. Corporation Information140 10.14.2 Fortinet, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue141 10.14.3 Fortinet, Inc. Network Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)141 10.14.4 Fortinet, Inc. Network Switches Products Offered142 10.15 Hikvision143 10.15.1 Hikvision Corporation Information143 10.15.2 Hikvision Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue143 10.15.3 Hikvision Network Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)144 10.15.4 Hikvision Network Switches Products Offered144 10.16 Fujitsu145 10.16.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information145 10.16.2 Fujitsu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue145 10.16.3 Fujitsu Network Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)146 10.16.4 Fujitsu Network Switches Products Offered147 10.17 Panasonic149 10.17.1 Panasonic Corporation Information149 10.17.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue149 10.17.3 Panasonic Network Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)149 10.17.4 Panasonic Network Switches Products Offered150 11 NETWORK SWITCHES UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS151 11.1 Network Switches Key Raw Materials151 11.1.1 Key Raw Materials151 11.1.2 Equipment Suppliers Analysis151 11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers153 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure154 11.2.1 Raw Materials154 11.2.2 Labor Cost154 11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses156 11.3 Network Switches Industrial Chain Analysis157 11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis158 11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers158 11.4.2 Market Challenge158 11.4.3 Porter鈥檚 Five Forces Analysis159 12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS161 12.1 Sales Channel161 12.2 Distributors163 12.3 Downstream Customers164 13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION166 14 APPENDIX167 14.1 Research Methodology167 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach167 14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design167 14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation168 14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation169 14.1.2 Data Source170 14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources170 14.1.2.2 Primary Sources171 14.2 Author Details173 14.3 Disclaimer173 鈥
