Infrared (IR) LED Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2021 – 2027

Complete study of the global Infrared (IR) LED market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Infrared (IR) LED industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Infrared (IR) LED production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Key companies operating in the global Infrared (IR) LED market include _, An IR LED (infrared light emitting diode) is a solid state lighting (SSL) device that emits light in the infrared range of the electromagnetic radiation spectrum. The Infrared (IR) LED market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The global Infrared (IR) LED Market size was valued at $524.73 million in 2019, and is expected to reach at $1003.48 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.95% from 2020 to 2025. This report studies the Infrared (IR) LED market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Infrared (IR) LED in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The Infrared (IR) LED key manufacturers in this market include: EVERLIGHT Epistar Osram DOWA Lite-On Technology Vishay Intertechnology Luminus Ushio AU Optronics (Lextar) Showa Denko (SDK) Lumileds Kingbright HPLighting ON Semiconducts Rohm Semiconductor By the product type, the market is primarily split into: 700nm-850nm 850nm-940nm 940nm-1020nm 1020nm-1720nm By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments: Surveillance and Industry Iris & Facial Recognition Automotive Computer and Office VR Device Others

Global Infrared (IR) LED Market Segment By Application:

