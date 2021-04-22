Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates to Register Substantial Expansion by 2027

Complete study of the global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates market include _, Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market In 2019, the global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates market size was US$ 52.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 94.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.4% between 2020 and 2026. Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Scope and Market Size The global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates market is segmented by region (country), company, by Thermal Conductivity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Thermal Conductivity, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. Segment by Thermal Conductivity: AlN-170 AlN-200 Others Segment by Application: IGBT LED Automobile Aerospace Others By Company: Maruwa Rogers/Curamik CoorsTek Toshiba Materials CeramTec Ferrotec KCC Corporation Denka Remtec Stellar Industries Corp Shengda Tech Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science &Technology Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development By Region: North America United States Canada Mexico Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Southeast Asia Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia South America Brazil Colombia Argentina Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia U.A.E
The report has classified the global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates industry.
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
TOC
Table of Contents
1 Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Overview1 1.1 Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Product Overview1 1.2 Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Segment by Thermal Conductivity3 1.2.1 AlN-1704 1.2.2 AlN-2004 1.2.3 Others (like AlN-230, 150, 180 W/mK, etc.)5 1.3 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size by Thermal Conductivity (2015-2026)6 1.3.1 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size Overview by Thermal Conductivity (2015-2026)6 1.3.2 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Historic Market Size Review by Thermal Conductivity (2015-2020)6 1.3.3 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size Forecast by Thermal Conductivity (2021-2026)10 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Thermal Conductivity (2015-2020)12 1.4.1 North America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic SubstratesSales Breakdown by Thermal Conductivity (2015-2020)12 1.4.2 Europe Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales Breakdown by Thermal Conductivity (2015-2020)12 1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales Breakdown by Thermal Conductivity (2015-2020)13 1.4.4 South America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales Breakdown by Thermal Conductivity (2015-2020)13 1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales Breakdown by Thermal Conductivity (2015-2020)13 2 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Competition by Company15 2.1 Global Top Players by Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales (2015-2020)15 2.2 Global Top Players by Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue (2015-2020)16 2.3 Global Top Players by Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)17 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type18 2.5 Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Competitive Situation and Trends19 2.5.1 Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)19 2.5.2 Global 3 and 5 Largest Manufacturers by Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales and Revenue in 201920 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates as of 2019)21 2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market22 2.8 Key Manufacturers Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Product Offered23 2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion23 3 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)24 3.1 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 202624 3.2 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)24 3.2.1 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)24 3.2.2 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)25 3.2.3 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)26 3.3 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)26 3.3.1 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)26 3.3.2 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)27 3.3.3 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)27 3.4 North America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)28 3.4.1 North America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)28 3.4.2 North America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)29 3.5 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)29 3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)29 3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)30 3.6 Europe Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)31 3.6.1 Europe Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)31 3.6.2 Europe Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)32 3.7 South America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)32 3.7.1 South America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)32 3.7.2 South America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)33 3.8 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)34 3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)34 3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)35 4 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates by Application36 4.1 Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Segment by Application36 4.2 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 202636 4.3 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)36 4.4 Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)37 4.5 Key Regions Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size by Application38 4.5.1 North America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates by Application38 4.5.2 Europe Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates by Application38 4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates by Application39 4.5.4 South America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates by Application39 4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates by Application40 5 North America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size by Country (2015-2026)42 5.1 North America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)42 5.1.1 North America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)42 5.1.2 North America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)42 5.2 North America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)43 5.2.1 North America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)43 5.2.2 North America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)44 5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country45 5.3.1 United States Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)45 5.3.2 Canada Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)46 6 Europe Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size by Country (2015-2026)47 6.1 Europe Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)47 6.1.1 Europe Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)47 6.1.2 Europe Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)48 6.2 Europe Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)48 6.2.1 Europe Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)48 6.2.2 Europe Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)49 6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country50 6.3.1 Germany Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)50 6.3.2 France Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)51 6.3.3 U.K. Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)52 6.3.4 Italy Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)53 6.3.5 Russia Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)54 7 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size by Region (2015-2026)56 7.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)56 7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)56 7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)57 7.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)58 7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)58 7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)59 7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Region60 7.3.1 China Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)60 7.3.2 Japan Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)61 7.3.3 South Korea Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)62 7.3.4 India Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)63 7.3.5 Australia Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)64 7.3.6 Taiwan Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)65 7.3.7 Southeast Asia Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)66 8 South America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size by Country (2015-2026)67 8.1 South America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)67 8.1.1 South America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)67 8.1.2 South America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)67 8.2 South America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)68 8.2.1 South America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)68 8.2.2 South America Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)69 8.3 South America Market Size YoY Growth by Country70 8.3.1 Brazil Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)70 8.3.2 Argentina Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)71 9 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size by Country (2015-2026)72 9.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)72 9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)72 9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)73 9.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)73 9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)73 9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)74 9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country75 9.3.1 Turkey Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)75 9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)76 9.3.3 U.A.E Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)77 9.3.4 Israel Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)78 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Business79 10.1 Maruwa79 10.1.1 Maruwa Corporation Information79 10.1.2 Maruwa Description, Business Overview80 10.1.3 Maruwa Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)80 10.1.4 Maruwa Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Products Offered80 10.2 Rogers/Curamik82 10.2.1 Rogers/Curamik Corporation Information82 10.2.2 Rogers/Curamik Description, Business Overview83 10.2.3 Rogers/Curamik Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)83 10.2.4 Rogers/Curamik Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Products Offered83 10.3 CoorsTek85 10.3.1 CoorsTek Corporation Information85 10.3.2 CoorsTek Description, Business Overview86 10.3.3 CoorsTek Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)86 10.3.4 CoorsTek Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Products Offered86 10.4 Toshiba Materials88 10.4.1 Toshiba Materials Corporation Information88 10.4.2 Toshiba Materials Description, Business Overview88 10.4.3 Toshiba Materials Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)89 10.4.4 Toshiba Materials Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Products Offered89 10.5 CeramTec90 10.5.1 CeramTec Corporation Information90 10.5.2 CeramTec Description, Business Overview91 10.5.3 CeramTec Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)91 10.5.4 CeramTec Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Products Offered91 10.6 Ferrotec92 10.6.1 Ferrotec Corporation Information92 10.6.2 Ferrotec Description, Business Overview93 10.6.3 Ferrotec Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)93 10.6.4 Ferrotec Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Products Offered94 10.7 KCC Corporation94 10.7.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information94 10.7.2 KCC Corporation Description, Business Overview95 10.7.3 KCC Corporation Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)95 10.7.4 KCC Corporation Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Products Offered95 10.8 Denka97 10.8.1 Denka Corporation Information97 10.8.2 Denka Description, Business Overview98 10.8.3 Denka Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)98 10.8.4 Denka Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Products Offered98 10.9 Remtec99 10.9.1 Remtec Corporation Information99 10.9.2 Remtec Description, Business Overview100 10.9.3 Remtec Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)101 10.9.4 Remtec Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Products Offered101 10.10 Stellar Ceramics102 10.10.1 Stellar Ceramics Corporation Information102 10.10.2 Stellar Ceramics Description, Business Overview102 10.10.3 Stellar Ceramics Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)103 10.10.4 Stellar Ceramics Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Products Offered103 10.11 Shengda Tech103 10.11.1 Shengda Tech Corporation Information103 10.11.2 Shengda Tech Description, Business Overview104 10.11.3 Shengda Tech Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)105 10.11.4 Shengda Tech Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Products Offered105 10.12 Nanjing Zhongjiang105 10.12.1 Nanjing Zhongjiang Corporation Information105 10.12.2 Nanjing Zhongjiang Description, Business Overview106 10.12.3 Nanjing Zhongjiang Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)107 10.12.4 Nanjing Zhongjiang Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Products Offered107 10.13 Zibo Linzi Yinhe108 10.13.1 Zibo Linzi Yinhe Corporation Information108 10.13.2 Zibo Linzi Yinhe Description, Business Overview108 10.13.3 Zibo Linzi Yinhe Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)109 10.13.4 Zibo Linzi Yinhe Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Products Offered109 11 Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis110 11.1 Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Key Raw Materials110 11.1.1 Key Raw Materials110 11.1.2 AlN Ceramic Blank Board Price110 11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers110 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure112 11.2.1 Raw Materials112 11.2.2 Labor Cost112 11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses112 11.3 Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Industrial Chain Analysis113 11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis114 11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers114 11.4.2 Market Challenges114 11.4.3 Market Risks115 11.4.4 Porter鈥檚 Five Forces Analysis115 12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors117 12.1 Sales Channel117 12.2 Distributors118 12.3 Downstream Customers120 13 Research Findings and Conclusion121 14 Appendix122 14.1 Research Methodology122 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach122 14.1.2 Data Source125 14.2 Author Details128 14.3 Disclaimer128
