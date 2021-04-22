Solar Microinverter Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Key Players:SolarEdge Technologies, SMA, SunPower

Complete study of the global Solar Microinverter market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Solar Microinverter industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Solar Microinverter production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Solar Microinverter industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Solar Microinverter manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Solar Microinverter industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Solar Microinverter industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the Solar Microinverter market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solar Microinverter industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Solar Microinverter market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Solar Microinverter market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solar Microinverter market?

1.1 Solar Microinverter Product Overview

1.2 Solar Microinverter Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Grid-Connected Solar Microinverter

1.2.2 Grid-Off Solar Microinverter

1.3 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Solar Microinverter Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Solar Microinverter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Solar Microinverter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Solar Microinverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Solar Microinverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Solar Microinverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Solar Microinverter Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Solar Microinverter Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Solar Microinverter Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Solar Microinverter Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solar Microinverter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Solar Microinverter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solar Microinverter Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solar Microinverter Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Solar Microinverter as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solar Microinverter Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Solar Microinverter Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Solar Microinverter Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Solar Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Solar Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Solar Microinverter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Solar Microinverter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Solar Microinverter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Solar Microinverter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Solar Microinverter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Solar Microinverter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Solar Microinverter by Application

4.1 Solar Microinverter Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Solar Microinverter Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Solar Microinverter Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Solar Microinverter Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Solar Microinverter Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Solar Microinverter by Application

4.5.2 Europe Solar Microinverter by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Solar Microinverter by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter by Application 5 North America Solar Microinverter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Solar Microinverter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Solar Microinverter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar Microinverter Business

10.1 Enphase Energy

10.1.1 Enphase Energy Corporation Information

10.1.2 Enphase Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Enphase Energy Solar Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Enphase Energy Solar Microinverter Products Offered

10.1.5 Enphase Energy Recent Development

10.2 SolarEdge Technologies

10.2.1 SolarEdge Technologies Corporation Information

10.2.2 SolarEdge Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 SolarEdge Technologies Solar Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 SolarEdge Technologies Recent Development

10.3 SMA

10.3.1 SMA Corporation Information

10.3.2 SMA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 SMA Solar Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 SMA Solar Microinverter Products Offered

10.3.5 SMA Recent Development

10.4 SunPower

10.4.1 SunPower Corporation Information

10.4.2 SunPower Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 SunPower Solar Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 SunPower Solar Microinverter Products Offered

10.4.5 SunPower Recent Development

10.5 Power-One

10.5.1 Power-One Corporation Information

10.5.2 Power-One Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Power-One Solar Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Power-One Solar Microinverter Products Offered

10.5.5 Power-One Recent Development

10.6 Sungrow

10.6.1 Sungrow Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sungrow Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Sungrow Solar Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Sungrow Solar Microinverter Products Offered

10.6.5 Sungrow Recent Development

10.7 AP System

10.7.1 AP System Corporation Information

10.7.2 AP System Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 AP System Solar Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 AP System Solar Microinverter Products Offered

10.7.5 AP System Recent Development

10.8 Samil Power

10.8.1 Samil Power Corporation Information

10.8.2 Samil Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Samil Power Solar Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Samil Power Solar Microinverter Products Offered

10.8.5 Samil Power Recent Development 11 Solar Microinverter Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Solar Microinverter Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Solar Microinverter Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

