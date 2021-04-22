Wafer Bonder Market Introducing New Industry Dynamics Through Swot Analysis 2021|SUSS MicroTec, Tokyo Electron, AML

Complete study of the global Wafer Bonder market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Wafer Bonder industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Wafer Bonder production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Wafer Bonder market include _, EV Group, SUSS MicroTec, Tokyo Electron, AML, Mitsubishi, Ayumi Industry, SMEE, …
The report has classified the global Wafer Bonder industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Wafer Bonder manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Wafer Bonder industry.
Global Wafer Bonder Market Segment By Type:
Semi-Automated Wafer Bonder, Automated Wafer Bonder, Semi-automated wafer bonder is the major type, accounted for 76.27% market share in 2019.
MEMS, Advanced Packaging, CMOS, Others, In the downstream market, wafer bonding can be widely used in MEMS, advanced packaging, CMOS and other industries.Among them, MEMS market is the largest market, accounting for 35.49% of the market.Advanced packaging is the second largest market with 30.97%, while CMOS and other applications occupy a smaller market.
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Wafer Bonder industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
What is the growth potential of the Wafer Bonder market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wafer Bonder industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Wafer Bonder market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Wafer Bonder market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wafer Bonder market?
TOC
Table of Contents
1 Wafer Bonder Market Overview
1.1 Wafer Bonder Product Overview
1.2 Wafer Bonder Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Semi-Automated Wafer Bonder
1.2.2 Automated Wafer Bonder
1.3 Global Wafer Bonder Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Wafer Bonder Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Wafer Bonder Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Wafer Bonder Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Wafer Bonder Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Wafer Bonder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Wafer Bonder Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Wafer Bonder Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Wafer Bonder Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Wafer Bonder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Wafer Bonder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Wafer Bonder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wafer Bonder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Wafer Bonder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wafer Bonder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Wafer Bonder Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Wafer Bonder Industry
1.5.1.1 Wafer Bonder Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Wafer Bonder Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Wafer Bonder Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Wafer Bonder Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Wafer Bonder Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Wafer Bonder Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Wafer Bonder Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wafer Bonder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Wafer Bonder Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Wafer Bonder Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wafer Bonder Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wafer Bonder as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wafer Bonder Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Wafer Bonder Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Wafer Bonder Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Wafer Bonder Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Wafer Bonder Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Wafer Bonder Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Wafer Bonder Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Wafer Bonder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Wafer Bonder Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Wafer Bonder Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Wafer Bonder Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Wafer Bonder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Wafer Bonder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Wafer Bonder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Wafer Bonder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Wafer Bonder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Wafer Bonder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Wafer Bonder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Wafer Bonder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Wafer Bonder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Wafer Bonder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Wafer Bonder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Wafer Bonder by Application
4.1 Wafer Bonder Segment by Application
4.1.1 MEMS
4.1.2 Advanced Packaging
4.1.3 CMOS
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Wafer Bonder Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Wafer Bonder Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Wafer Bonder Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Wafer Bonder Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Wafer Bonder by Application
4.5.2 Europe Wafer Bonder by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Wafer Bonder by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Wafer Bonder by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Wafer Bonder by Application 5 North America Wafer Bonder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Wafer Bonder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Wafer Bonder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Wafer Bonder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Wafer Bonder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Wafer Bonder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Wafer Bonder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Wafer Bonder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Wafer Bonder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Wafer Bonder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Wafer Bonder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wafer Bonder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wafer Bonder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wafer Bonder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wafer Bonder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Wafer Bonder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Wafer Bonder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Wafer Bonder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Wafer Bonder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Wafer Bonder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Wafer Bonder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wafer Bonder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wafer Bonder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wafer Bonder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wafer Bonder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Wafer Bonder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wafer Bonder Business
10.1 EV Group
10.1.1 EV Group Corporation Information
10.1.2 EV Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 EV Group Wafer Bonder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 EV Group Wafer Bonder Products Offered
10.1.5 EV Group Recent Development
10.2 SUSS MicroTec
10.2.1 SUSS MicroTec Corporation Information
10.2.2 SUSS MicroTec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 SUSS MicroTec Wafer Bonder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 EV Group Wafer Bonder Products Offered
10.2.5 SUSS MicroTec Recent Development
10.3 Tokyo Electron
10.3.1 Tokyo Electron Corporation Information
10.3.2 Tokyo Electron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Tokyo Electron Wafer Bonder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Tokyo Electron Wafer Bonder Products Offered
10.3.5 Tokyo Electron Recent Development
10.4 AML
10.4.1 AML Corporation Information
10.4.2 AML Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 AML Wafer Bonder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 AML Wafer Bonder Products Offered
10.4.5 AML Recent Development
10.5 Mitsubishi
10.5.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information
10.5.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Mitsubishi Wafer Bonder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Mitsubishi Wafer Bonder Products Offered
10.5.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development
10.6 Ayumi Industry
10.6.1 Ayumi Industry Corporation Information
10.6.2 Ayumi Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Ayumi Industry Wafer Bonder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Ayumi Industry Wafer Bonder Products Offered
10.6.5 Ayumi Industry Recent Development
10.7 SMEE
10.7.1 SMEE Corporation Information
10.7.2 SMEE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 SMEE Wafer Bonder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 SMEE Wafer Bonder Products Offered
10.7.5 SMEE Recent Development
… 11 Wafer Bonder Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Wafer Bonder Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Wafer Bonder Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
