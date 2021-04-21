3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | Trimble, Artec 3D, Faro

“

The report titled Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 3D Hand-Held Scanner market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 3D Hand-Held Scanner market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 3D Hand-Held Scanner market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 3D Hand-Held Scanner market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 3D Hand-Held Scanner report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 3D Hand-Held Scanner report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 3D Hand-Held Scanner market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 3D Hand-Held Scanner market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 3D Hand-Held Scanner market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 3D Hand-Held Scanner market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 3D Hand-Held Scanner market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Trimble, Artec 3D, Faro, AMETEK(Creaform), Teledyne Optech, Kreon Technologies, Hexagon (Leica), Carl Zeiss, Nikon Metrology, Shining 3D, Paracosm, Mantis Vision, Thor3D, Hangzhou Scantech

Market Segmentation by Product: Laser

Structured Light



Market Segmentation by Application: Reverse Engineering

Design & Art

Quality Control

Science & Education

Healthcare

Others



The 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 3D Hand-Held Scanner market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 3D Hand-Held Scanner market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 3D Hand-Held Scanner market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 3D Hand-Held Scanner industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 3D Hand-Held Scanner market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 3D Hand-Held Scanner market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 3D Hand-Held Scanner market?

Table of Contents:

1 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Overview

1.1 3D Hand-Held Scanner Product Scope

1.2 3D Hand-Held Scanner Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Laser

1.2.3 Structured Light

1.3 3D Hand-Held Scanner Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Reverse Engineering

1.3.3 Design & Art

1.3.4 Quality Control

1.3.5 Science & Education

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Others

1.4 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 3D Hand-Held Scanner Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America 3D Hand-Held Scanner Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe 3D Hand-Held Scanner Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China 3D Hand-Held Scanner Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan 3D Hand-Held Scanner Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia 3D Hand-Held Scanner Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India 3D Hand-Held Scanner Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top 3D Hand-Held Scanner Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top 3D Hand-Held Scanner Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 3D Hand-Held Scanner as of 2020)

3.4 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers 3D Hand-Held Scanner Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Size by Type

4.1 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Size by Application

5.1 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 3D Hand-Held Scanner Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America 3D Hand-Held Scanner Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe 3D Hand-Held Scanner Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales by Company

8.1.1 China 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China 3D Hand-Held Scanner Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan 3D Hand-Held Scanner Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia 3D Hand-Held Scanner Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales by Company

11.1.1 India 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India 3D Hand-Held Scanner Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 3D Hand-Held Scanner Business

12.1 Trimble

12.1.1 Trimble Corporation Information

12.1.2 Trimble Business Overview

12.1.3 Trimble 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Trimble 3D Hand-Held Scanner Products Offered

12.1.5 Trimble Recent Development

12.2 Artec 3D

12.2.1 Artec 3D Corporation Information

12.2.2 Artec 3D Business Overview

12.2.3 Artec 3D 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Artec 3D 3D Hand-Held Scanner Products Offered

12.2.5 Artec 3D Recent Development

12.3 Faro

12.3.1 Faro Corporation Information

12.3.2 Faro Business Overview

12.3.3 Faro 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Faro 3D Hand-Held Scanner Products Offered

12.3.5 Faro Recent Development

12.4 AMETEK(Creaform)

12.4.1 AMETEK(Creaform) Corporation Information

12.4.2 AMETEK(Creaform) Business Overview

12.4.3 AMETEK(Creaform) 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 AMETEK(Creaform) 3D Hand-Held Scanner Products Offered

12.4.5 AMETEK(Creaform) Recent Development

12.5 Teledyne Optech

12.5.1 Teledyne Optech Corporation Information

12.5.2 Teledyne Optech Business Overview

12.5.3 Teledyne Optech 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Teledyne Optech 3D Hand-Held Scanner Products Offered

12.5.5 Teledyne Optech Recent Development

12.6 Kreon Technologies

12.6.1 Kreon Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kreon Technologies Business Overview

12.6.3 Kreon Technologies 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kreon Technologies 3D Hand-Held Scanner Products Offered

12.6.5 Kreon Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Hexagon (Leica)

12.7.1 Hexagon (Leica) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hexagon (Leica) Business Overview

12.7.3 Hexagon (Leica) 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hexagon (Leica) 3D Hand-Held Scanner Products Offered

12.7.5 Hexagon (Leica) Recent Development

12.8 Carl Zeiss

12.8.1 Carl Zeiss Corporation Information

12.8.2 Carl Zeiss Business Overview

12.8.3 Carl Zeiss 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Carl Zeiss 3D Hand-Held Scanner Products Offered

12.8.5 Carl Zeiss Recent Development

12.9 Nikon Metrology

12.9.1 Nikon Metrology Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nikon Metrology Business Overview

12.9.3 Nikon Metrology 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Nikon Metrology 3D Hand-Held Scanner Products Offered

12.9.5 Nikon Metrology Recent Development

12.10 Shining 3D

12.10.1 Shining 3D Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shining 3D Business Overview

12.10.3 Shining 3D 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shining 3D 3D Hand-Held Scanner Products Offered

12.10.5 Shining 3D Recent Development

12.11 Paracosm

12.11.1 Paracosm Corporation Information

12.11.2 Paracosm Business Overview

12.11.3 Paracosm 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Paracosm 3D Hand-Held Scanner Products Offered

12.11.5 Paracosm Recent Development

12.12 Mantis Vision

12.12.1 Mantis Vision Corporation Information

12.12.2 Mantis Vision Business Overview

12.12.3 Mantis Vision 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Mantis Vision 3D Hand-Held Scanner Products Offered

12.12.5 Mantis Vision Recent Development

12.13 Thor3D

12.13.1 Thor3D Corporation Information

12.13.2 Thor3D Business Overview

12.13.3 Thor3D 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Thor3D 3D Hand-Held Scanner Products Offered

12.13.5 Thor3D Recent Development

12.14 Hangzhou Scantech

12.14.1 Hangzhou Scantech Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hangzhou Scantech Business Overview

12.14.3 Hangzhou Scantech 3D Hand-Held Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hangzhou Scantech 3D Hand-Held Scanner Products Offered

12.14.5 Hangzhou Scantech Recent Development

13 3D Hand-Held Scanner Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 3D Hand-Held Scanner Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 3D Hand-Held Scanner

13.4 3D Hand-Held Scanner Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 3D Hand-Held Scanner Distributors List

14.3 3D Hand-Held Scanner Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Trends

15.2 3D Hand-Held Scanner Drivers

15.3 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Challenges

15.4 3D Hand-Held Scanner Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”