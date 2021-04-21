Golf Apparel Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Under Armour, Inc., Amer Sports, Callaway Golf Company, Dixon Golf, Inc

The apparels worn in the outdoor sports named golf are known as golf apparel. A wide choice of golf shirts, golf pants, shorts, shoes, jackets, and hats made from high-performance materials that don’t confine your swing are available as golf apparel. The golf shoe is a significant part of golf apparel and has the highest demand by any golfer. The leading manufacturers of golf apparel focus on design, grip, and comfort for the players. These apparel help to enhance the performance of players, and also provides proper safety measures from injuries. The growing popularity of golf as a sport is the reason for the significant growth of golf apparel market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the sales of the clothing, footwear, and accessories industry through the globe.

Also, the sports industry has been on a standstill due to the global pandemic outbreak.

The distributional channel system for the global golf apparel market has disrupted due to the stoppage on export-import transactions.

The sports events across the globe have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

These factors negatively impact the production of manufacturing plants and sales of the product in the market.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Golf sports are trending these days, and there has been a surge in golf apparels due to safety measures and playing concerns. The increase in the popularity of golf and numerous golf events held across the globe is a significant reason for the development of golf apparel markets. It requires a huge and well-maintained ground and staff. The golf game is known as the game of the rich and billionaire. This is so because generally rich played prefer to play golf. Also, they prefer buying branded and well-protracted equipment from the market.

These factors are key reasons for the growth of the golf apparel market during the forecast period. In addition to this, the rise in publicity to summer games also propels the market growth. An increase in the presence of online shopping platforms and influence by digital marketing is another reason for the growth of the golf apparel markets. E-commerce has an effective distributional network and impressive service for apparel, which leads to developments in the golf apparel market. The key player operating in the golf apparel manufacturing focuses on recent trends and market advancements to produce the new product according to the need and demands of consumers. The golf apparel market is highly competitive and strategic in terms of design, quality, flexibility, and comfort.

Regional insights

North America and Europe are anticipated to hold the largest market share in terms of sales and revenue growth of the golf apparel market. Increase in the popularity of golf games and developing economies are the key factors in the growth of the golf apparel market during the forecast period.

Companies covered :-

Under Armour, Inc., Amer Sports, Callaway Golf Company, Dixon Golf, Inc., Roger Cleveland Golf Company, Inc., Fila Golf, Golfsmith International Holdings Inc., True Temper, Cobragolf.com, TaylorMade Golf Company, Inc., 8 Nike, Inc, and more.

Key Benefits of the Report: