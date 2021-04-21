Automotive Jack Market – Industry Analysis, Trend, Growth, Opportunity, Forecast 2022-2027

Automotive Jack Market Outlook – 2027

Automotive jack is a mechanical device commonly used for lifting, adjusting, and positioning of the automotive in various fields. Automotive jacks have a wide range of applications, including seasonal tire changes, tire rotation, changing a flat tire, repair of vehicles, and maintenance &inspection of damages of vehicles. Therefore, it is widely used in the automobile industry. In addition, vehicle users require jacks when they face problems in terms of flat tires due to bad condition of roads, thus supplementing the automotive jack market.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value (USD) Segments covered Type, Application Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa Companies covered Norco Professional Lifting Equipment, US Jacks, Weaver Jacks, ESCO, Autoline Industries, Surewerx, Blackhawk Automotive, and Shinn Fu Company of America

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

COVID-19 has rapidly affected the sales in the automotive industry, thus hampering the growth of the automotive jack market.

The market was expected to register significant growth with rapid growth inthe automobile industry. However, due to COVID-19, the market is expected to decline in the near future, owing to the shutdown of production of vehicles.

Sales play a major role in the vehicle sector, but trade restrictions and closed borders created a shortage in required parts and limited the distribution of supplies.

Due to no demand in the COVID-19 situation, most of the companies have stopped automotive jack production.

COVIID-19 hampered the growth of all industries by shutting them down. They are expected to regain only after situation becomes stable.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Top impacting factors that drive the growth of the automotive jack market are the rapid growth of the automotive maintenance market and increase in use of heavy vehicles. However, high cost of the product hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in number of car repairing garages and increase in repair &maintenance activities provide lucrative opportunities for the automotive jack market.

Rapid growth of the automotive maintenance market

The growth of the automotive maintenance market has escalated the demand for automotive jack. More maintenance garages leads to increase in demand for car jacks to be used in repairing purposes such as tire change, rim change, flat tire repairing, etc. Therefore, this increases the demand for jack and results in the growth of the automotive jack market.

Increase in use of heavy vehicles

Automotive jacks are required to lift heavy vehicles. Heavy vehicle use has increased with growth in the construction and mining industries. These vehicles require high weight tackling jacks to lift them. Additionally, repairing of tires or other parts of heavy vehicles requires jack, there by propelling the growth of the automotive jack market in the coming years.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Scissor Jack

Hydraulic Jack

Others Application Online Channels

Offline Channels

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive jack market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the automotive jack market share.

The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the automotive jack market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the automotive power window market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

