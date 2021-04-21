Portable Toilet Rental Market Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Business Outlook and Forecast To 2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Portable Toilet Rental Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The surge in the expenditure on the travel and tourism has significantly increased the sales of portable toilet market. The expansion of construction sectors in developing countries increases the usage of portable toilet on the construction sites. Thereby supporting the growth of this market. There has been also a rise in the demand for low maintenance and cost effective portable toilets owing to the growing urbanization in the Asia-Pacific region.

The growth of event management industries has propelled the usage of these portable toilets for live events, weddings, and festivals. Another growth driver of this market is the entertainment industry.

Leading players in the market are focusing on the development of comfortable and convenient portable sanitary units to gain higher market share. Several strategies have also been adopted by the companies to expand the production capacity and distribution network in the market such as marketing campaigns, product innovation, and mergers & acquisition. For instance, Sanitech acquired Rent-A-Toilet’s Namibian operations.

The key market players profiled in the report include Sanitech, Satellite Industries, ADCO International, B&B Portable Toilets, Camco Manufacturing Inc., PolyJohn Enterprises Corp., Shorelink International, NuConcepts, and ARMAL Inc.

Regions covered – North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has shaken the economy in the world. In this scenario, some industries are doing extremely well while others have been crushed. The necessity food market, cleaning and hygiene product market and medical industry are such categories which are witnessing a substantial growth. E-commerce may also witness growth in the post COVID-19 scenario.

The travel and tourism market, event management businesses, live events, entertainment industry and reality shows have witnessed a drop in its overall performance during COVID-19 pandemic. There is a decrease in the growth of the portable toilet market as these industries directly influence the growth of the portable washroom rental market. In addition, the lockdown in different economies caused impaired supply chain and unavailability of workers and raw materials due to which production and demand both have been hampered.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Standard

Luxury Application Construction

Recreational

Commercial

Special events

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global portable toilet rental industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global portable toilet rental market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global portable toilet rental market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global portable toilet rental market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

