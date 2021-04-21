Vertical Farming Crops Market Set to Grow at Healthy CAGR of 20.0% by 2028 with Top Key Players AeroFarms, Agricool, Bowery Farming Inc., CropOne, Infarm, Plantlab

The vertical farming crops market was valued at US$ 239.90 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,021.33 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0% from 2019 to 2027.



Vertical farming is mainly the production of plants grown in vertical layers, stacked horizontal, or other three-dimensional configurations. Most of the commercial vertical farms produce crops indoors, including inside buildings, relying on light-emitting diodes (LEDs) as the sole light source. While some other vertical farms exist inside greenhouses, the variability in light intensity caused due to shading from crops and the structures above makes producing a uniform crop difficult. An increase in demand for new, locally grown, and pesticide-free produce and limited availability of arable land for traditional agriculture have boosted the demand for vertical farming crops across the world.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

AeroFarms

Agricool

Bowery Farming Inc.

CropOne

Infarm

Plantlab

Plenty Unlimited Inc.

Gotham Greens

MIRAI Co., Ltd.

BrightFarms

The key industry players that have contributed to the Vertical Farming Crops Market have also been detailed in this report.

The Vertical Farming Crops Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

